Shawmut Design and Construction Adds Sam Ragsdale as Project Executive in Los Angeles

News provided by

Shawmut Design and Construction

13 Nov, 2023, 13:07 ET

Industry veteran brings more than two decades of experience across the education and institutional sectors to deepen talent bench of large project builders

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its aggressive growth plan to increase market share in large-scale projects and expand into new sectors, Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading $1.3 billion national construction management firm, has hired Sam Ragsdale as a project executive in Los Angeles.

Continue Reading
Sam Ragsdale, West Region Project Executive, Shawmut Design and Construction
Sam Ragsdale, West Region Project Executive, Shawmut Design and Construction

Ragsdale brings 20 years of industry experience to his role in the firm's West region and will leverage his extensive portfolio of major projects spanning the education, cultural, and commercial sectors across Southern California. His strategic expertise aligns with Shawmut's ten-year growth plan, with a focus on increasing market share of projects with substantial scope and complexity.

"Sam's distinct skill set will undoubtedly strengthen our team of builders, infusing strategic expertise and market experience," said Greg Skalaski, executive vice president of Shawmut's West region. "His proven track record across the education and institutional landscape seamlessly aligns with our ambitious growth plan, enhancing our capacity to precisely serve partners across Southern California."

Prior to joining Shawmut, Ragsdale led a series of high-profile projects over the course of 20 years with an ENR California-ranked construction management firm ranging in substantial size and scope, including the Petersen Automotive Museum on Wilshire Boulevard, the Hammer Museum in Westwood, Fowler Hall at Occidental College, and numerous projects for the University of Southern California. Ragsdale holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia.

"I'm excited to join Shawmut at a pivotal time of growth and lead the team in executing more projects and increasing market share across the education and institutional landscape in Southern California," said Ragsdale.

Building in Southern California for more than 28 years, Shawmut's project portfolio, spanning hundreds of projects and sectors, includes the recently completed historic conversion of the UCLA Nimoy Theater, Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center at Vista Del Mar Child and Family Services, and one of the largest cross-laminated timber mixed-use office buildings in Los Angeles at 843 N Spring Street.

About Shawmut Design and Construction

Shawmut Design and Construction is a $1.3 billion national construction management firm with a reputation for completing extremely complex and logistically challenging projects for the most high- profile clients in the industry. As a 100% employee-owned company, Shawmut has created a culture of ownership, proactive solution-making, and forward-thinking. Over eighty percent of its business comes from repeat clients, proving there is a strong focus on building lasting partnerships. Shawmut has offices in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Irvine, CA, New York, Boston, Miami, and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.shawmut.com.

SOURCE Shawmut Design and Construction

Also from this source

Shawmut Design and Construction Hires Alexis Leal as Head of Florida

Shawmut Design and Construction Hires Alexis Leal as Head of Florida

As part of its aggressive growth plan to increase market share in large-scale projects and expand into new sectors, Shawmut Design and Construction,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.