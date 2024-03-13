Shawmut Design and Construction Advances Vital Role of Women Leadership in Construction

Firm leads by example with 33 percent female workforce and hosts Women in Construction Week activities to help compel progress industry-wide

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading $1.6 billion national construction management firm, built on its year-round commitment to workplace equity by hosting impactful programming for Women in Construction (WIC) Week. The firm's WIC Week activities were curated to align with this year's theme, celebrating the strength and knowledge of women and their vital role in shaping the future of the construction industry.

This year marks Shawmut's ninth year participating in the national celebration which recognizes the accomplishments and leadership of women in construction. Throughout the week Shawmut employee-owners nationwide engaged in open and honest discussions about how the industry can increase female representation, celebrated the progress that has been made, and hosted panel discussions, roundtables, jobsite tours, and more.

While WIC Week provides a platform and opportunity for the industry to come together, Shawmut is committed year-round to the advancement and diversity of its workforce. As a result, Shawmut leads the industry with a workforce comprised of 33% women (compared to the 10% construction industry average), with 20% in senior roles. And the future is looking more equitable, as Shawmut's Construction Management Skills Training (CMST) program for recent college grads is comprised of 30% women.

"Women in Construction Week isn't just about celebrating the incredible women already shaping our industry—it's about recognizing their critical role in building a strong, equitable, and sustainable future for construction," said Les Hiscoe, CEO of Shawmut. "At Shawmut, we recognize the challenges to achieve a truly inclusive industry, but by addressing those challenges head-on, we can unlock the full potential of a workforce that reflects the richness of the communities we serve."

Highlights from the week include the virtual opening ceremony with AGC of MA featuring a panel discussion with women from across the AEC industry; a roundtable discussion with Shawmut chair of the board Kim Bishop, board member Liyuan Woo, and chief people and administration officer Marianne Monte; and tours of projects with women leaders in New York, Los Angeles, and Boston. In addition, the firm highlighted the impressive work that the women at Shawmut are doing; launched new virtual microlearnings on various topics, including reducing bias in the workplace, allyship, equity and inclusivity; and partnered with Prudential Financial to host a webinar to provide retirement strategies geared toward women.

Outside of WIC Week, Shawmut's Diversity Leadership Council (DLC) and leadership team are held accountable to driving diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives year-round. Of note, Shawmut continuously reviews and maintains pay and promotion equity; launched sponsorship relationships to elevate high-potential women to the leadership team; established a mentorship program that reduces the potential for unconscious bias in the matching process; continuously hosts enhanced education and awareness training programs to help employees learn about topics such as how to interrupt unconscious biases; and prioritizes total worker health to create more inclusive jobsites.

For more information about Shawmut's continuous efforts to support workplace equity and inclusion in the construction industry, please visit Shawmut.com/About/DEI.

