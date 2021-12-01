Shawmut Design and Construction and NYCAN Builders Announce Joint Venture

With a shared passion for building and commitment to integrity, quality, and excellence, the partnership combines Shawmut's financial viability, bonding strength, and proven reliable processes with NYCAN's expertise in renovations and office fit-out projects within the Tri-state area. The partnership represents the next step in Shawmut's journey to increase representation of Minority, Woman, and Local Business Enterprises (MWLBE) while providing NYCAN with additional support to compete for larger contracts and continued growth.

"We are thrilled to announce this joint venture," said David Margolius, executive vice president of Shawmut's New York Metro region. "As we continue to build back New York post-pandemic, and with a significant growth target in the commercial interiors sector, it was the right time to formalize our partnership with NYCAN, who brings a depth of experience in office interiors."

"We couldn't be happier to officially announce our joint venture for select office interiors projects," said Nancy Erardi, President and CEO, NYCAN Builders. "This was the right fit at the right time as both firms work to continually enhance client experience and service offerings. We have already introduced the partnership to select client opportunities in New York, and the reaction has been very positive."

NYCAN Builders is an experienced builder with expertise in diverse market sectors of the industry, including corporate interiors, education, healthcare, hospitality, institutional, new construction and retail. Founder Nancy Erardi has over 25 years of experience in the construction and real estate industries. Her steadfast commitment to building quality projects is evident from longstanding relationships with clients and associates. Under Nancy's leadership, NYCAN Builders is a certified owned and operated Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) with New York State, The Port Authority of NY & NJ, New York City and the Women's Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Shawmut has been a leading construction manager in New York City for over 30 years, working for the region's most high-profile clientele including prestigious education institutions, world-renowned museums, prominent healthcare systems, global life science firms, Michelin-starred restaurants, and award-winning hotels. Shawmut's dedication to building a diverse workforce focuses on three critical areas: employees, partners, and the communities where it builds. When Shawmut began its diversity, equity, and inclusion journey, the firm had 30% diversity at the entry level and 10% at the senior level. The firm now boasts 44% women on the entry-level construction management team, 24% women at the senior level, and an overall workforce of 35% women, compared to the industry average of 10%, with only 8% in construction management roles. To maximize the participation level of minority workers and qualified MBE/WBE subcontractors, the firm created task forces to increase MWLBE subcontractor partner outreach and participation, setting diversity goals outside of client requirements, including 20% participation on each project in New York.

About Shawmut Design and Construction:

Shawmut Design and Construction is a $1.5 billion national construction management firm with a reputation for completing extremely complex and logistically challenging projects for the most high-profile clients in the industry. As an ESOP (employee-owned) company, Shawmut has created a culture of ownership, proactive solution-making, and forward thinking. Eighty percent of its business comes from repeat clients, proving there is a strong focus on building lasting partnerships. Shawmut has offices located in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Providence, Miami, Las Vegas, and Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit www.shawmut.com .

About NYCAN Builders

NYCAN Builders is a full-service New York based Certified WBE Construction Management / General Contracting firm. We have experience in all market sectors of the construction industry including but not limited to: corporate interior, educational, healthcare, hospitality, institutional, new construction and retail. We offer pre-construction, construction management, general contracting and design-build services for clients in virtually every market sector.

NYCAN Builders is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), The Port Authority of NY & NJ, New York City and New York State Certification. For more information, please visit www.nycanbuilders.com .

SOURCE Shawmut Design and Construction