Shawmut Design and Construction and Wesely Thomas Announce Strategic Partnership

The Shawmut and Wesely Thomas partnership will increase collective building capabilities and expand market presence in the healthcare, life science and education sectors. The partnership will offer clients a winning combination of leading-edge building technologies, an added level of certainty of outcome and unparalleled sector-driven experience.

"We are thrilled to announce this joint venture," said Greg Skalaski, executive vice president, Shawmut West. "Wesely Thomas has built a solid, three decades-long reputation and their experience perfectly complements Shawmut's delivery of exceptional client service powered by precision, care and best-in-class expertise. Together, we'll be able to provide clients with the experience and resources of two powerful contractors fueled by the shared values of flawless execution, transparent communication and safety."

"Our team is very enthusiastic around the possibilities that the Shawmut and Wesely Thomas partnership will provide clients," said Terry Hillsten, president, Wesely Thomas Inc. "The ability to combine our expertise with Shawmut's resources and experience offers a unique and powerful combination for successful projects across our core market sectors."

Both firms' emphasis on safety will remain a top priority. New procedures, jobsite innovation and an exhaustive COVID-19 risk assessment and response plan has been integrated on Shawmut sites nationwide since the onset of the pandemic, including Shawmut Vitals, a custom technology platform which allows team members to self-certify daily health screenings by scanning a job-specific QR code and completing a health survey.

Historically known as a luxury retail and restaurant builder in Southern California, Shawmut has steadily expanded share in new markets, and most recently launched a hotel division. The firm's portfolio of recent projects includes Silver Lake Pool & Inn, The Hoxton Hotel and Soho Warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. Partnering with Wesely Thomas represents the latest move in a series of successful growth and service offerings for the firm.

Wesely Thomas' growth over three decades is founded on its focused approach on healthcare, life science, manufacturing and higher education, establishing Wesely Thomas as an important resource for both existing and new clients. This strategic partnership with Shawmut will bring their expertise to a broader range of projects.

