Shawmut Design and Construction Announces Bold Growth Strategy Including New Leadership Roles and Entry into Mission Critical

The firm is on an accelerated pathway to $5 billion with strategic acquisitions and expansion across diverse sectors and regions

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawmut Design and Construction, a $2.3 billion national construction management firm, announced a bold national growth strategy to reach $5 billion, adding new leadership roles and expanding into new geographies and sectors, including mission critical.

Joel Nickel Kathleen Abbott

Les Hiscoe, who just completed his 10th year as Shawmut's chief executive officer, said the company has a clear, deliberate pathway to more than double revenue through strategic acquisitions, key hires, office openings, and building on its demonstrated success in large, complex projects. The firm's large project division has grown its portfolio to include FM's new 17-acre research and development campus in Norwood, Mass.; St. John's University's new Health Sciences Center in Queens, N.Y.; and Walmart's new home office in Bentonville, Ark., installing over 1 million square feet of cross-laminated timber to solidify Shawmut's leading mass timber expertise.

"Our aggressive growth plan positions us for resilience and a stable backlog in any market as we deepen our roots and expertise in existing sectors and project types while expanding into new ones," Hiscoe said. "We will lead through the passion, energy, skill, and dedication of our people, staying true to who we are and providing exceptional client service every step of the way."

Shawmut has demonstrated its ability to stay true to its values amid rapid growth: in 2021, Shawmut expanded its traditional focus to include larger, more complex projects. That shift doubled Shawmut's revenue from less than $1 billion to more than $2 billion in under three years. And Shawmut grew in lockstep with clients—more than 80 percent of its revenue comes from repeat business.

As a key component of its growth strategy, Shawmut has expanded its leadership team. Kathleen Abbott has joined as the company's first chief revenue officer, tasked with driving strategic growth across regions, sectors, and services. Abbott spent 23 years at Arcadis, the world's leading company in sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions. Abbott will operate upstream on opportunities while shaping strategies, building global client relationships, and leading teams to deliver growth.

Shawmut has also hired Joel Nickel as its head of mission critical, a pivotal role to shape Shawmut's entrance into this sector, notably data centers. Nickel brings deep expertise in mission critical facilities, with a proven ability to scale teams and deliver complex projects.

"Mission critical is the backbone of AI, cloud, and national infrastructure. Demand is exploding and clients are looking for experienced, reliable partners who can keep up," Hiscoe said. "This is a natural extension of Shawmut's growth in large projects and reinforces our commitment to innovation, diversification, and long-term growth."

The addition of Abbott and Nickel follows the elevation of existing Shawmut leaders in 2025. Paul DiMarino, chief information officer, is working to fast-track new technologies to enhance the client experience and framework for growth; Michelle LaFleur, chief people officer, is driving culture and talent to allow employees to deliver their best; and Marianne Monte, chief of staff and head of mergers and acquisitions, is responsible for inorganic growth.

Shawmut is also adding a new office in San Diego to expand its offerings and opportunities in a top U.S. market for life sciences, establishing a permanent home after building in the city since 2003.

"These moves reflect our momentum and mission to build a stronger, more forward-looking organization that is focused on rapid and sustainable growth," Hiscoe said.

About Shawmut Design and Construction

Shawmut Design and Construction is a $2.3 billion national construction management firm with a reputation for completing extremely complex and logistically challenging projects. As a 100% employee-owned company, Shawmut has created a culture of ownership, proactive solution-making, and forward-thinking. Over 80 percent of its business comes from repeat clients, with a strong focus on building lasting partnerships. Shawmut has 15 offices, including Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Providence. For more information, please visit www.shawmut.com.

SOURCE Shawmut Design and Construction