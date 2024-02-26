Shawmut Design and Construction Doubles Down on Growth with Addition of Strategic Development Leaders in New England

"We are excited to welcome Michael and Caren. They are demonstrated leaders in the region and their expertise fits precisely with our dedication to having the most skilled talent to support our partners' visions and deliver exceptional building experiences," said Kevin Sullivan, Executive Vice President of Shawmut's New England region.

Christopher most recently served as the Director of Development Review at the Boston Planning & Development Agency, where he provided direction for the review of development proposals from commercial and non-profit entities seeking to renovate and/or construct commercial, industrial, institutional, residential, and mixed-use projects in Boston. Under his leadership, more than 65 million square feet of new development space was permitted since 2016, with total investment exceeding $36 billion.

"I have long-admired Shawmut as a renowned industry leader in New England. As an employee-owned company with roots in the City of Boston, Shawmut's commitment to excellence and community resonates deeply with me. I look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth," Christopher said.

Jenkins most recently served as client strategist at CRB, a design, engineering, construction, and consulting firm specializing in life sciences. Her career spans more than 15 years with a focus on executing client pursuit and business development strategies across the AEC, life sciences, biopharma manufacturing, and biotech industries.

"In the life sciences/advanced technology industry, Shawmut has a hard-earned reputation as an innovator and reliable business partner. I am eager to continue building that legacy and growing their footprint in the region," Jenkins said.

Christopher and Jenkins join Jeff Cammuso, a 17-year industry veteran, as the firm's business development leads in its New England region.

Shawmut's portfolio of ongoing projects in the region includes a second 370,000 square-foot, 11-floor, Class-A lab building at the growing Boynton Yards innovation community in Somerville; UMass Chan Medical School's 350,000 square-foot, nine-story biomedical research complex; the adaptive reuse of Massachusetts Institute of Technology's historic 200,000 square-foot Metropolitan Warehouse; and City of Boston's renovation of the 11-story, 175,000 square-foot 26 Court Street municipal building.

About Shawmut Design and Construction : Shawmut Design and Construction is a $1.6 billion national construction management firm with a reputation for completing extraordinarily complex and logistically challenging projects. As a 100% employee-owned company, Shawmut has created a culture of ownership, proactive solution-making, and forward-thinking. Over eighty percent of its business comes from repeat clients, with a strong focus on building lasting partnerships. Shawmut has 10 offices, including Boston, Providence, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Las Vegas.

SOURCE Shawmut Design and Construction