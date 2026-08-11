Shawn Achor Features EcoShield Pest Solutions in New Book, The Power of Beliefs

National residential pest control leader recognized as an example of how a purpose-driven company culture fuels extraordinary business growth.

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoShield Pest Solutions, a national leader in residential pest control, is honored to be featured in The Power of Beliefs: How Strengthening Seven Core Beliefs Predicts Greater Success and a Better Life, the newest book by bestselling author and positive psychology researcher Shawn Achor.

In the book, Achor highlights EcoShield as an example of how a purpose-driven company culture and investment in people can fuel extraordinary growth and long-term success.

The recognition is especially meaningful because Achor has been part of EcoShield's story for many years. He previously served as the keynote speaker at the company's annual Synergy Event, where employees from across the country gather to strengthen relationships and celebrate the company's culture. His bestselling book, The Happiness Advantage, has also become an important part of leadership development and new employee training at EcoShield.

At the heart of EcoShield's culture is a simple mission: to create "the happiest family on Earth" by uniting employees, customers, and the communities the company serves.

In The Power of Beliefs, Achor recalls his first conversation with EcoShield's leadership before speaking at a company event. He writes, "[EcoShield's] goal is to leave the employee better off than when they started with us … regardless of whether we get the sale, our goal is to leave each door better either with our kind words or our actions."

Achor goes on to describe how EcoShield invested in personal development by making The Happiness Advantage required reading for all employees and fostering a culture centered on growth, optimism, and belonging.

Speaking about the company, Achor says, "What impressed me most was that a lot of companies know that people are their greatest asset, but EcoShield goes above and beyond in investing time and social capital into making teammates better for the time they work with EcoShield. The result is a culture that strives to leave every door they visit better."

For EcoShield, being featured in Achor's latest book is meaningful recognition of the culture the company has invested in and built over almost 20 years of operation.

"Being recognized by someone whose work has shaped how organizations think about happiness, culture, and performance is an incredible honor," said Greg Nygren, Co-CEO of EcoShield Pest Solutions. "We've always believed our purpose is bigger than bugs."

As EcoShield continues to grow nationwide, the company remains committed to investing in its people, strengthening its culture, and creating positive experiences for employees, customers, and the communities it serves.

About EcoShield Pest Solutions

EcoShield Pest Solutions is a national leader in residential pest control, dedicated to protecting families and homes with comprehensive, effective solutions. Founded in 2008, EcoShield's mission has always been to deliver peace of mind through science-driven treatments that eliminate pests while minimizing environmental impact. With local service teams across the country, EcoShield's experts provide personalized protection against ants, spiders, rodents, termites, and more — always backed by a commitment to reliability, sustainability, and exceptional customer care. For more information, visit www.ecoshieldpest.com.

SOURCE EcoShield Pest Solutions