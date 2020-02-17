Shawn Blevins Joins Inseev Interactive

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INSEEV INTERACTIVE has announced Shawn Blevins has joined as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Shawn will be responsible for ensuring the company extends its leadership position in the fast-growing market for Digital Performance focused on SEO, Paid Media, and Content Marketing.

"Inseev has unlocked repeatable organic growth for leading online brands and private equity unlike anyone else in digital marketing. Brands are facing the tyranny of massive paid search budgets while their organic brand equity continues to shrink. The first moment the paid search 'faucet' is reduced sales and conversions take a massive hit, demanding ever growing spend. Inseev gives brands back control of organic revenue and frees them from the treadmill of endless paid search spend while consistently increasing orders.

As a result, the demand is immense from both top-tier brands and private equity companies for Inseev expertise to grow brand equity online with resulting impact to top line growth. They have 'cracked the code' on how to deliver these results repeatably across the world's largest e-commerce brands, with an open, accountable approach a light-year ahead of agencies who don't show their work. That's why I am so excited to be here."

Said Inseev Interactive CEO Jimmy Page, "Shawn is a seasoned senior executive with an unmatched track record in working with the world's largest brands as well as private equity portfolio companies. As we experience exponential demand for our services, we are delighted to welcome Shawn to the company, and know his extensive experience and extraordinary results as a sales and marketing executive with top technology vendors, startups, and online brands will be indispensable as we grow and scale our organization."

Mr. Blevins' career includes selling large, complex software and services to the world's biggest companies. Most recently, he worked as Executive Advisor at Booz Allen Hamilton for Artificial Intelligence Software. Previously, he was the EVP & GM at Opera Solutions, EVP and Senior Global Director, Worldwide Competitive Sales at SAP, a Senior Director of Solution Architecture for North America at Oracle and Solution Specialist Manager at Microsoft.

Blevins received his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from East Tennessee University and holds certifications for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning from Vanderbilt University, as well as SAP Advanced Analytics, Oracle Solution Architecture, and Microsoft Solutions Development. Blevins has four children and resides in Tennessee.

