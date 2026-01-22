Shawn Danziger, CRPC, Focuses on Financial Planning for Pre-Retirees and Retirees in New Jersey

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more Americans approach retirement amid ongoing market volatility and economic uncertainty, Summit Advisory Group Inc, a Montvale-based financial advisory firm, is emphasizing a planning-first approach designed to help individuals nearing retirement—and those already retired—make informed financial decisions with greater confidence. The firm is led by Shawn Danziger, CRPC, owner and financial advisor, who specializes in retirement-focused financial planning and long-term strategy.

Summit Advisory Group Inc works with pre-retirees and retirees seeking guidance in areas such as retirement income planning, investment management, and overall financial organization. The firm's approach is centered on helping clients understand how their financial decisions fit together—both before and throughout retirement—so they can reduce uncertainty and focus on long-term goals.

"Retirement is one of the most significant financial transitions people face," said Shawn Danziger, CRPC, Owner and Financial Advisor at Summit Advisory Group Inc. "It's not just about investments—it's about creating a clear, thoughtful plan that accounts for income, taxes, risk, and lifestyle choices, so clients feel prepared and in control."

With financial markets and personal circumstances constantly evolving, many households are seeking guidance that extends beyond short-term performance. Summit Advisory Group Inc emphasizes disciplined planning, personalized strategies, and ongoing communication to help clients navigate both the accumulation years and the distribution phase of retirement.

Summit Advisory Group Inc serves clients throughout New Jersey and beyond, working with individuals who are approaching retirement as well as retirees who want clarity, structure, and confidence in their financial plans. To learn more, visit their website at www.summitadvgroup.com.

