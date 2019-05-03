Shawn Elliott, Real Estate Mogul of Nest Seekers International, Featured in "IARP | Journey to the Top - LA Edition" Interview Series!

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Association of Real Estate Professionals' (IARP) global interview campaign, Journey to the Top , takes an in-depth look at some of the top real estate professionals across the world. The series of interviews highlight some of the top professionals' success stories, struggles, best advice and ultimately their journey to the top of the real estate industry. CEO and Founder of IARP, Matt Proman , explains "We maintain our absolute commitment to our members' relationships and growth, integrity, and success. Journey to the Top is just another way to provide an excellent source of advice and inspiration from the top real estate agents across the globe". The full IARP campaign will roll out over the course of the next few months, with each week featuring a new agent. This week on the global campaign trail is in Los Angeles, with Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International .

Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International | Photo by: Kaylin Mae Sigal CEO & Founder of IARP, MATT PROMAN & SHAWN ELLIOTT | Photo by: Kaylin Mae Sigal

Elliott is a native New Yorker who has made a name for himself across the nation. Not only is he a broker in Los Angeles, but he also maintains brokers licenses in New York and Miami. Elliott's most known for turning other brokers failures into his successes. Where others failed to sell their clients' Luxury Homes, he stepped in and sold them at the highest price in the shortest amount of time. He explains that having the right marketing strategy is the key to accomplishing such successes. "Most real estate brokers today go and put a sign on the front lawn and the house on the MLS. But they have no strategy. The absolute best way to be successful and bring a buyer to a home in a timely manner is to have a marketing strategy."

Elliott is the Managing Director of Nest Seekers Ultra Luxury Division servicing Gold Coast Long Island, NYC, Hamptons, Miami & LA and has made $5 billion + in career sales. Elliott is in the media as an authority on luxury real estate with appearances on CBS , CNBC , NBC , HGTV , Selling NY , and Bravo as well as features in The New York Times , The Wall Street Journal and The Real Deal . His massive success all comes down to his work ethics; making it a point to know anything and everything there is about each home and neighborhood. Elliott reveals, "You have to learn the inventory. Here in California, it's called Caravan . In New York, it's called Broker's Open House. Once you know the inventory you can talk to anybody, anytime. That's when you start the networking. You can't do it in reverse. You can't network with people and not know what you are talking about". Read his full interview with IARP, and watch the digital version here: www.iarp.com/shawn-elliott/

International Association of Real Estate Professionals (IARP) is a multi-purpose platform serving to advance the careers of real estate professionals worldwide. IARP provides educational services, networking opportunities, sales & marketing training, business development tools, client introductions, and exclusive membership resources. Ultimately, IARP, helps real estate professionals lay the foundation while providing the building blocks to construct the most successful careers.

For more information on IARP, visit www.joiniarp.com .

