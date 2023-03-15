Shawn Fitzgibbon, MPH, Joins BDC Advisors as Managing Director Leading Payer-Provider Strategy

MIAMI, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BDC Advisors, a leading healthcare strategy consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Shawn Fitzgibbon has joined the firm as a Managing Director leading payer-provider strategy. With over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Fitzgibbon brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise on the rapidly changing payer-provider market including the development of innovative patient-provider-payer alignment strategies.

Shawn Fitzgibbon, MPH

As Managing Director, Fitzgibbon will lead BDC Advisors' payer-provider consulting practice, working with clients to develop and implement strategies for effective and innovative healthcare payer contracting. He has a deep understanding of the challenges facing payers and providers and is skilled at facilitating communication and collaboration between the two groups. His broad national experience includes collaboration with health systems, IPAs, and medical groups to support higher quality care, better outcomes, and lower total costs of care.

Prior to joining BDC Advisors, Fitzgibbon served as Senior Vice President, Bright Health Group and President, NeueNetworks, a subsidiary of Bright Health Group. Prior to Bright Health, he served as General Manager at the Health Transformation Alliance representing employer self-funded group health plans. He held positions of Senior Vice-President Network Development for Viant, President of Beech Street National PPO Network, as well as Vice President National Contracting for Cigna. In the New York Tri-State region, he served as Chief Product Officer, Commercial and Government Programs, at EmblemHealth, President of HealthSpring of New York, a Medicare Advantage startup, and Vice President Network Management for United Healthcare. In addition to his payer experience, Fitzgibbon served as Assistant Vice President Clinical Services at Maimonides Medical Center.

"We are thrilled to have Shawn join our team," said Dr. Andy Ziskind, Managing Director and CEO of BDC Advisors. "Healthcare providers are dealing with unprecedented increases in their cost structure and the boundaries between payers, retail, and providers continue to blur. There has never been a more important time to optimize payer contracting strategies. Shawn's experience will help our clients span traditional negotiations, innovative payer-provider partnerships, provider-sponsored health plan success and the challenges moving to value-based payment."

Fitzgibbon remarked, "I am excited to join the BDC Advisors team to work with provider and payer clients in alignment strategies that reflect the interests of each party and the consumers they serve. Managing a finite premium dollar, reducing administrative and out-of-pocket costs, while enhancing quality and producing better outcomes requires partnership and collaboration. New approaches to care delivery that address consumer engagement, site of service and supportive plan benefits are elements of success. BDC Advisors has the experience and thought leadership to reimagine the medical marketplace."

ABOUT BDC ADVISORS

BDC Advisors is a national healthcare strategy consulting firm that supports the transformation and growth of healthcare organizations. The firm's practice focuses on advising and providing service to academic health systems, as well as community, regional, and multi-state providers on issues surrounding enterprise strategy, organizational development and design, payer-provider innovation, population health strategy, and physician alignment. BDC Advisors has a culture of inclusion and is founding supporter of the Carol Emmott Foundation, which supports a national fellowship program for women leaders in healthcare, designed to accelerate their executive careers.

