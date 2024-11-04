Shawn Kvernen Appointed Vice President of Development for Commonwealth Hotels

COVINGTON, Ky., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels, a Covington, Kentucky-based hotel management company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawn Kvernen as vice president of development. In this pivotal role, Shawn will be instrumental in driving the company's growth strategy and expanding its portfolio of hotel properties.

Shawn Kvernen Vice President of Development

Shawn joins Commonwealth Hotels with a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of operations and senior vice president of business development at Aimbridge Hospitality, where he successfully supported initiatives to enhance operational efficiencies and foster strategic growth. Prior to that, he was chief operating officer at Terrapin Hospitality and chief operating officer at KPartners Hospitality. His extensive background also includes various management roles at Sage Hospitality, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of hotel operations and development.

"Shawn's deep industry knowledge and proven track record in operations and development make him a perfect fit for Commonwealth Hotels." Said Jennifer Porter, president of Commonwealth Hotels. "We are confident that his leadership will help us achieve our ambitious growth objectives and continue to elevate our brand in the hospitality sector."

Shawn holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Moorhead State University, a foundation that has contributed to his strategic approach in the hospitality industry.

"I am thrilled to join Commonwealth Hotels and contribute to its exciting vision for growth," said Shawn Kvernen. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to explore new opportunities and drive our development strategy forward."

About Commonwealth Hotels

