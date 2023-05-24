Shawn Layden Joins PlusMusic Board to Revolutionize Game Soundtracks with AI Technology

News provided by

PlusMusic

24 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlusMusic.ai, an innovative start-up specializing in adaptive audio AI for the gaming industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of gaming industry veteran Shawn Layden to its board of directors. Layden brings a wealth of experience and leadership from his time at Sony Interactive Entertainment, where he previously held key roles such as Chairman of Worldwide Studios and President of Sony Computer Entertainment America. His deep understanding of the gaming industry and passion for music make him an invaluable addition to the PlusMusic board.

Continue Reading

In a statement, Layden expressed his enthusiasm for joining the PlusMusic team: "I'm proud to say that I have accepted a board position with an exciting new start-up, PlusMusic.ai. Their proprietary adaptive audio AI provides a remarkable solution for game developers to create AAA soundtracks at indie game budgets. It also brings the growing game development scene a direct access to new and broad-ranging music catalogs and the musicians who make them. Gaming and music have always been kindred spirits, and with PlusMusic they can meld their worlds ever closer."

PlusMusic.ai CEO Nick Venti shared his excitement about Shawn joining the board: "We are absolutely delighted to have Shawn on board as we continue to develop our core product, which acts as a co-pilot for developers creating soundtracks. His wealth of experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm will be invaluable in shaping our vision and driving PlusMusic's growth. We can't wait to see how our collaboration will elevate the gaming and music landscape."

About PlusMusic.ai:

PlusMusic.ai is a pioneering start-up that is transforming audio experiences in gaming, user-generated content, and the metaverse with its state-of-the-art Adaptive Audio AI technology. With seamless integration of a vast 375k song library into Unreal and Unity game engines, PlusMusic delivers dynamic gaming soundtracks that connect millions of fans to songs and artists. Our expert team, backed by gaming investors Play Ventures, nine patents, and an Epic MegaGrant, is committed to cultivating a thriving ecosystem of musicians, composers, and game developers. Boasting an esteemed advisory board, including Shawn Layden (former PlayStation CEO/Chairman) and Ty Roberts (Gracenote Founder), PlusMusic.ai is poised to usher in the next generation of immersive audio experiences.

For more information, please visit www.plusmusic.ai or contact [email protected].

SOURCE PlusMusic

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.