Shawn Mendes And Manager Andrew Gertler Become Investors And Partners In Flow Alkaline Spring Water

The relationship with Shawn Mendes and Flow Alkaline Spring Water grew organically after Mendes and Gertler became fans of Flow in the brand's early days. Mendes has been making Flow an important part of his wellness routine since 2015. As the relationship deepened, Flow founder and CEO, Nicholas Reichenbach, connected with Mendes to discuss working together to help spread a shared mission to inspire positive change in the world and amongst Mendes' fan base by providing a more sustainable alternative to traditional bottled water. Mendes will serve as 'Sustainability Ambassador' for the brand.

"I am incredibly excited to work with Flow Alkaline Spring Water alongside my manager Andrew Gertler, as partners, and to become the face of a brand that promotes sustainability and positivity in the best way possible," Shawn Mendes says of the partnership.

"We are so excited to have been able to invest in such an incredible brand and join their board. What initially attracted us to Flow as customers was the eco-friendly packaging. We're proud to join Flow in their mission to make the world a more sustainable place," Andrew Gertler adds.

The campaign will include helping green Shawn Mendes' spring and summer 2019 World Tour and a consumer facing contest for a trip to see Shawn in his sold out, first ever stadium show in Toronto.

"I am so proud to announce that Shawn Mendes and his manager Andrew Gertler have joined Flow as investors and as brand partners," says Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder & CEO of Flow Alkaline Spring Water. "It has been incredible to work with Shawn and Andrew in this endeavor. They both have a clear vision on wellness, sustainability and creating a better world for generations to come."

Together, shared efforts led by greening partner Reverb will help Mendes' 2019 tour have a positive impact by helping offsetting carbon emissions of the tour (saving 2072 tonnes of CO2e), diverting more than 70,000+ plastic water bottles backstage by switching to Flow, selecting sustainable catering and hospitality partners, donating excess food and toiletries to food banks and shelters, recycling and composting all waste, and engaging fans in environmental education.

In their advisory roles with Flow, Mendes and Gertler will help the company through international growth and help disrupt the traditional bottled water industry.

Flow is a responsibly sourced, naturally alkaline spring water, that is produced and packaged in order to have positive environmental and community impacts. The water comes from a limestone aquifer where it naturally collects healthful, essential minerals like Calcium, Magnesium and Potassium that imbue the water with electrolytes for optimal hydration and high alkaline pH of 8.1. Flow is packaged in an eco-friendly, renewable and 100% recyclable Tetra Pak carton.

About FlowTM Alkaline Spring Water

Flow is a brand on the forefront of the sustainable water movement, providing naturally alkaline spring water while maintaining responsible business practices including sustainability and social good. The B-Corp Certified brand was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach. Flow is mindfully sourced from the founder's family-owned artesian spring in South Bruce County, Ontario, and a historically significant spring nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia; both natural sources virtually untouched by man or machine. Flow is uniquely packaged in a Tetra Pak® paper carton made from +/- 68 percent renewable resources. Due to its unique origins, Flow's water is filled with naturally occurring electrolytes, essential minerals, and an alkaline pH of 8.1. Flow is available in over 15,000 retailers across North America and Europe including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Rexall, and Farm Boy in Canada; Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, CVS, Safeway, Shop Rite, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raleys and Vitamin Shoppe in the US; Aqua Amore and DrinkSupermarket.com in the UK. For more information on Flow Alkaline Spring Water, please visit flowhydration.com , or follow Flow on social media; Instagram and Twitter and facebook.com/FlowHydration.

About Shawn Mendes

GRAMMY nominated Toronto born multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes released his highly anticipated self-titled third album in May 2018. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as multiple additional worldwide markets, including Australia, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, Holland & more and shot to #1 on iTunes in more than 80 countries immediately upon release. The album became one of the top best-selling album debuts of 2018 and made Shawn the third youngest solo artist to ever have three consecutive #1 albums. Shawn was nominated in two categories for the 61st annual GRAMMY® Awards, including "Song of the Year" for "In My Blood" and "Best Pop Vocal Album" for Shawn Mendes. Leading up to the album, he released multiple tracks including "Youth" Featuring Khalid, "In My Blood" and "Lost In Japan." Both "In My Blood" and "Lost In Japan" experienced massive success, soaring to the #1 and #2 spots on the overall iTunes chart in the U.S, Top 5 on iTunes in over 50 countries, and held the #1 and #2 spots on Spotify's "New Music Friday" playlist. With "In My Blood," Shawn became the first artist to ever have four #1 singles at AC radio before the age of 20.

Most recently, Shawn debuted his new single, "If I Can't Have You," at #1 on iTunes and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song currently sits within the top 10 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio and marks Shawn's biggest debut to date with more than 30 million streams globally on the first day. Since then, the song has garnered 350 million global streams and 100 million video views. With "If I Can't Have You," Shawn became the third artist in history to ever close the Pop panel first week with 184 stations across the country reporting. In April 2017, Shawn released his 3x Platinum hit "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." The track scored Shawn his second #1 single at Top 40 radio and on Billboard's Pop Songs chart, joining his 7x Platinum single "Stitches." Throughout his career, Shawn has achieved 3 consecutive #1 album debuts, 2 platinum albums, and 8 consecutive platinum and multi-platinum singles. Worldwide, he has sold over 16 million albums, 135 million singles, and has amassed over 20 billion song streams and 6 billion YouTube views. Shawn has completed two sold-out world tours with over one million tickets sold, selling out legendary stadiums and arenas including NYC's Madison Square Garden and London's O2 Arena in minutes. On his upcoming tour, Shawn Mendes: The Tour, he sold out his first ever stadium show in minutes at Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto. The tour began in March 2019, with over 100 dates announced across the UK, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Australia/New Zealand. He topped Billboard's "21 Under 21" in 2017 and 2018 and has been featured on Forbes "30 Under 30," Spotify's "25 Under 25," and Time Magazine's "Time 100 Most Influential". In February 2018, ROI Influencer Media recognized Shawn as the #1 Most Influential Artist and #1 Most Influential Teen across all social media platforms.

