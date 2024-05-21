Shawn Moon of Zerorez, Inc. named as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Mountain West Award Finalist

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Shawn Moon, CEO of Zerorez, Inc. was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Mountain West Award finalist. The Mountain West program celebrates entrepreneurs from Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Mr. Moon was selected as a finalist by an independent panel of judges who evaluated candidates based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact. This recognition highlights Moon's exceptional leadership and visionary approach, which have significantly contributed to Zerorez's growth and success.

His foresight in partnering with Banner Capital has been instrumental in accelerating Zerorez's expansion. Under his leadership, the company has not only grown organically but also expanded through strategic acquisitions. This partnership has enabled Zerorez to operate at a greater scale, enhancing the company's ability to deliver superior cleaning services to a broader customer base.

"Being named a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of the Year award is a humbling validation of the tireless dedication and innovation by our team at Zerorez," said Mr. Moon. "This recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our unwavering commitment to becoming your trusted provider in creating clean and healthy environments."

About Zerorez

Founded in 2003, Zerorez, Inc. is a premier provider of carpet, flooring, and air duct cleaning services, headquartered in American Fork, Utah. With franchisees and operations extending across North America and now in the United Kingdom, Zerorez is celebrated for its pioneering technology and dedication to delivering superior results without the use of harsh chemicals. The company revolutionized the cleaning industry with its proprietary Zr Water®—an ionized, alkalized water that is non-toxic, safe for people, pets, and the planet, yet powerful enough to clean effectively.

Zerorez's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction is reflected in its impressive track record, boasting over 200,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.9 stars on Google. No other cleaner in the world gets your carpets, rugs, and other surfaces as clean – or keeps them clean as long as Zerorez. For more information, visit www.zerorez.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives. Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and has since expanded globally.

Regional award winners will be announced on Saturday, June 15 during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum.

