Shawn Ready Promoted to Regional Vice President at Ted Berry Company

LIVERMORE, Maine, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ted Berry Company, a division of the Vortex Companies, announced today that Shawn Ready has been promoted from Operations Manager to Regional Vice President, effective immediately. Ready replaces Matt Timberlake who was recently promoted to EVP of Corporate Development for its parent company, the Vortex Companies. Ready will oversee the northeast region's operations team, estimating, financials and business throughput. He will report to Wes Kingery, EVP of Services for Vortex. "Shawn has certainly earned his stripes and is deserving of his new role," said Kingery. "He's been with Ted Berry for 15 years and is ready to fill some big shoes in the process."

Ready is well-positioned to take on his new role. Throughout his career, he worked across all levels of the company where he gained invaluable experience, displayed excellent leadership qualities and earned the trust of his team and customers. "I am extremely excited to be continuing the nearly 50-year legacy of Ted Berry, helping build meaningful careers for our team members and working with the Vortex Services team to always be the first call for or customers," said Ready. "Being part of the Vortex Companies has helped us introduce new rehabilitation technologies, which will open doors and create more opportunities for us in the northeast region." Ready resides in Livermore Falls, ME, with his wife of 15 years and their two sons.

About the Ted Berry Company

A division of the Vortex Companies, Ted Berry Company is located in North Livermore, Maine. Founded in 1972, Ted Berry provides services to both municipalities and industry throughout New England. The company's core service groups include municipal utility services, industrial cleaning services, trenchless pipe rehabilitation, and CCTV pipeline inspection.

About the Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies is one of the fastest growing trenchless solution providers in the water, sewer and industrial marketplace. Its list of products and services include structural pipe relining, manhole rehabilitation systems, cementitious, polymeric and resin-based repair materials, pipe bursting, trenchless robotic systems, and high-speed pipe and drain cleaning tools. For more information, go to: www.vortexcompanies.com

