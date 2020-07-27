Shawn Springs, Former NFL Star, Joins Boulder Crest Foundation

BLUEMONT, Va., Jul 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boulder Crest Foundation, a veteran-led nonprofit organization serving military combat veterans and first responders, through free, posttraumatic growth programming, announces former NFL star and entrepreneur, Shawn Springs is joining their Board of Directors.

"I have known Shawn for several years, and deeply admire his passion for military head injury protection, and his success in business. As the son of a US Army mother, Shawn completely understands the struggles of transitioning military personnel and his desire to help is commendable," says Ken Falke, chairman and founder of Boulder Crest Foundation.

Shawn Springs is the Founder and CEO of Windpact (windpact.com), a Virginia-based technology and applied science company focusing on impact protection in sports, military, and automotive industries. Prior to Shawn's entrepreneurial venture, he spent 13 seasons playing NFL football. Drafted third overall in the 1st round of the 1997 NFL draft, he spent seven years with the Seattle Seahawks, five years with the Washington Redskins, and his final season with the New England Patriots.

"Working with transitioning veterans and NFL players has given me great respect for the work done at Boulder Crest. My passion, to play a role in reducing traumatic brain injuries and PTSD, is directly aligned with the mission at Boulder Crest and I am grateful to offer my expertise to this board and the organization," said Shawn Springs.

ABOUT BOULDER CREST FOUNDATION

Boulder Crest Foundation is a veteran-led organization that uses the proven science of Posttraumatic Growth to heal, train, and advocate for combat veterans, first responders, and their families, who have experienced trauma. Boulder Crest develops, delivers, and is scaling transformative programs to ensure these remarkable men and women transform struggle into strength and lifelong growth, so they can live the great lives they deserve. More broadly, Boulder Crest is working to drive change across the mental health system, in pursuit of a system that is accessible, effective, and healthy. For more information about Boulder Crest Foundation please visit http://bouldercrest.org.

