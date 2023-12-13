Shawne Merriman's Lights Out Xtreme Fighting Hits Milestone 90% Viewership Increase from Last Event with Fubo Sports

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting

13 Dec, 2023, 08:43 ET

The former All-Pro NFL linebacker's extreme fighting league maintains its status in the top 10 most-watched live events on Fubo Sports.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) – founded by NFL All-Pro and Charger's Legend Shawne Merriman – today announced viewership of the recent LXF12 event on Fubo Sports was the most watched LXF event to date and grew its viewership by 90% from LXF11. Additionally, LXF events continue to rank among Fubo Sports' top 10 most-watched live events.

The continued staggering viewership growth throughout 2023 is a clear indicator that Merriman is tackling his main goal for founding Lights Out Xtreme Fighting – to help former athletes from other sports transition into MMA and get the athletic visibility they deserve.

"We aren't looking to be 'Global Leaders,' but the jump in viewership tells me that the fans are enjoying the fights and events that we are putting on," says Shawne Merriman, founder of Lights Out Xtreme Fighting. "Since my playing days in the NFL the fans have always been #1. It's the fans who make this whole thing go; without them you don't have much. We're going to keep showing up for them and I can't wait to see how much further we'll grow in 2024."

Catch the next Lights Out Xtreme Fighting Event, on January 6th, 2024 at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA. Tickets can be purchased at www.lightsoutxf.com

Fans can stream future LXF events on Fubo Sports, the live, free TV network from FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform. Fubo Sports is available as part of Fubo's subscription packages that aggregate more than 300 live sports, news and entertainment channels. Stream Fubo Sports for free on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex and Tablo TVwith even more fresh content across Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.

About Lights Out Xtreme Fighting

Founded by former all-pro NFL linebacker, Shawne Merriman, Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) produces premier MMA events focused on developing the next great star.

Media Contact
Jessica Fonseca
Pink Shark PR
[email protected] 

