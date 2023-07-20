Shawne Merriman's Lights Out Xtreme Fighting Returns Live to Fubo Sports August 26

The former All-Pro NFL linebacker's extreme fighting league reaches all-time high viewership ahead of the upcoming Pauma Valley event at Casino Pauma.

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawne Merriman's Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) today announced the LXF10 event in Pauma Valley, California on August 26, 2023, marking Merriman's return to the region. The event comes on the heels of record viewership on Fubo Sports, the live, free-to-consumer TV network from FuboTV Inc., the leading sports-first TV streaming platform.

Viewership of LXF9 in May increased 57% on Fubo Sports compared to LXF5, which was the first LXF event streamed live on the network in August 2021. LXF is also among the top 10 most-watched content on Fubo Sports.

LXF10 Live on Fubo Sports

"Returning to the San Diego area with LXF is something I'm so proud of," says Shawne Merriman, founder of Lights Out Xtreme Fighting. "I brought the same attitude and dedication I had on the NFL field to the sport of MMA with Lights Out Xtreme Fighting. It feels like a full-circle moment to back, especially as we're reaching more viewers than ever."

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting is an MMA and extreme fighting league that Merriman founded to help former athletes from other sports transition into MMA and get the athletic visibility they deserve.

Catch the next Lights Out Xtreme Fighting Event on August 26, 2023, at Casino Pauma in Pauma Valley, California. Tickets can be purchased at www.lightsoutxf.com .

Stream LXF10 and future LXF events on Fubo Sports as part of Fubo's subscription packages featuring 175+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels. Fans can also catch all the action live on the Fubo Sports YouTube channel. Stream Fubo Sports for free on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex and Xumo Play with even more fresh content across Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

About Lights Out Xtreme Fighting

Founded by former all-pro NFL linebacker, Shawne Merriman, Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) produces premier MMA events focused on developing the next great star.

About Fubo Sports

Available on more than 155 million devices, Fubo Sports is the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field. Launched by live TV streaming platform FuboTV Inc. in September 2019, Fubo Sports airs live sports, movies and documentaries, award-winning original programming and partner content from Lights Out Xtreme Fighting, Professional Fighters League, World Poker Tour and BeIN Sports Xtra, among others. Produced by Fubo Studios with a mission to bring the voice of the athlete to fans, Fubo Sports' original programming is hosted by iconic athletes and current stars including Gilbert Arenas, Terrell Owens and T.J. Houshmandzadeh with legendary sports figures appearing as guests each week.

Stream for free on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, Xumo Play and anywhere podcasts are found. Fubo Sports is also available as part of Fubo's subscription packages featuring 175+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels.

