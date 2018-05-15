Shay Assad to Receive GCP Summit's Service Recognition Award for Contract Pricing Excellence

"I really can't think of anyone that is more deserving to receive our inaugural award," said Joe Shurance, CEO of Executive Business Services Inc., hosts of the event. "He (Assad) continues to work towards improving pricing and procurement processes. That is exactly why we started the GCP Summit, to help change and improve the pricing landscape between government and industry."

The award, to be presented annually, will be given to a nationally renowned and distinguished pricing and acquisition professional who has made significant and continuing contributions to the pricing landscape. This year, the award recognizes Mr. Assad for both his exceptional achievement in the profession and reputation for pushing pricing reform within the Department of Defense (DoD).

Mr. Assad is responsible for contact pricing matters within the DoD. Throughout his extensive career in contract pricing, Mr. Assad has received multiple awards, and has been credited for assisting the USD AT&L in the implementation of the Department's Better Buying Power initiatives. His leadership at the Defense Acquisition University (DAU) was instrumental in the establishment of the Defense Acquisition Workforce Development Fund which will serves as a foundation of providing the necessary training to the workforce on an ongoing basis.

The GCP Summit welcomes Shay Assad back for its third year as their government keynote speaker. The award will be presented after the keynote address on Wednesday, June 20th, 2018 in Bethesda, MD.

The Government Contract Pricing Summit is a one-of-a-kind pricing event for pricing, procurement, and acquisition professionals. Individuals from federal government and industry come together for networking and training, applicable for all career levels. The Summit is dedicated to the growth of pricing and acquisition strategies to better serve both sides of the federal acquisition equation worldwide. The GCP Summit strives to serve and inform the profession it represents and to offer opportunities for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums. For more information on the event, please visit https://www.gcpsummit.com/.

Holly DeHesa

951.693.0440

hdehesa@gcpsummit.com

