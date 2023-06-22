Shay By Le Portier: Embarking on an Exquisite Journey and Unveiling Across New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino-- What a month it was in New Jersey, USA. The Ocean Casino was buzzing with excitement during the NFL draft weekend and their fifth-year jubilee celebration. The Rush Lounge, The Gallery, and Café Nola were all ablaze with an amazing atmosphere as Shannon unveiled his VSOP creation, Shay by Le Portier. It was pure luxury and exclusivity all around.

"Shay" by Le Portier - Now available in New Jersey
Visitors flocked to Ocean Casino and Landry's Golden Nugget Casino, soaking in the electric vibes and savoring every moment. Shannon Sharpe, the man of the hour, graced the crowd with his presence, signing his Shay bottles and engaging in lively conversations with cognac aficionados. But Shannon's talents didn't stop there. He even took charge behind the bar, mixing up some unforgettable concoctions with the bar manager. And let us tell you, the Determination Cocktail was an absolute masterpiece.

Imagine Shay infused with the delicate essence of vanilla, the richness of cream sherry, and topped off with a succulent cherry. Served in a rock glass with a touch of ice, this drink embodied resilience and ambition in every sip. It was a flavor symphony. More recently, Le Portier hosted a grand celebration for their esteemed high rollers. Cigars were shared, and everyone had the privilege of savoring Shay with the utmost reverence. The event also showcased The Craft Irish Whiskey Co.'s renowned treasures: The Tasocán, The Donn, and The Devils Keep II. It was a night of pure indulgence and camaraderie.

Shannon Sharpe and Jay Bradley, the CEO and Founder of The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., joined forces to create an exceptional VSOP cognac that defies expectations. Their passion and expertise resulted in a masterpiece that rivals priced at a whopping $500 or more. And here's the best part—you can now own this exceptional creation from liquor retail outlets such as Bottled with only the last few bottles remaining. Le Portier believes in sharing the pinnacle of indulgence with all who seek it.

Reflecting on his time in New Jersey, Shannon Sharpe shared, "My journey with Le Portier was truly extraordinary. Meeting fellow Cognac enthusiasts and immersing myself in the vibrant casino energy felt like home. Crafting Shay by Le Portier was a labor of love, and connecting with those who share my passion was an unmatched pleasure. I can't wait to return and create more unforgettable memories!"

Get ready to elevate your taste buds and immerse yourself in luxury with Shay by Le Portier. This extraordinary elixir, whispered among the elite, will transport you to a realm where luxury and excellence meets inspiration.

