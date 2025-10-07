Shay Levister Launches the World's First AI-Powered Love Coach for Ambitious Women Looking for Love

New app blends AI, emotional intelligence, and soul work to help high-achieving women find aligned relationships.

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Love Strategist, global speaker, and Founder Shay Levister, today announced the launch of the world's first AI-powered pocket coach designed specifically for high achieving women navigating love. This first of its kind innovation, combines personal growth, spirituality, and technology, offering a personalized AI-driven coach that curates a personalized journey for women seeking aligned love.

This is not a dating app, typically driven by appearances and swiping. This new app is rooted in healing, growth, and alignment. HerPocket Coach combines AI and Shay's years of expertise and training to create a customized path for users featuring meditation playlists, healing exercises, AI-powered journaling, gamified dating support, and even soul-talking avatars that serve as guides along the way.

Shay Levister, founder and CEO says, "High-achieving women have access to the best tools in business and leadership, but when it comes to love, they're often left without resources designed for their unique challenges. I created this app to give powerful women the same level of innovation and support in their personal lives that they already expect in their professional ones. It's fully customizable to each user, helping them navigate relationships and find the outcomes that truly suit them, love on their terms."

Built for high-achieving, powerful women seeking love aligned with their ambition, Levister has guided countless C-suite executives at Fortune 500 companies toward meaningful relationships. These women deserve resources as unique and dynamic as they are, tools that not only prepare them for the right kind of love but also evolve and grow alongside them throughout their journey.

By blending cutting-edge AI with Shay's proven relationship strategies, the app helps women bring the same intentionality they apply in business into their love lives, unlocking emotional growth, deeper self-awareness, and meaningful connections.

To learn more about Shay Levister and her process, please visit https://shayyourlovediva.com/ . HerPocket Coach is now available for download on iOS and Android.

About Shay Levister:

Shay "Your Love Diva" Levister fuses neuroscience, feminine magnetism, and AI to help high-achieving women dissolve love blocks and receive emotionally available, marriage-minded love. She's the visionary behind HerPocketCoach, the personal transformation app for real results.

