Shaya Prager Announces Opal Holdings Leasing Activity of 250,000 Square Feet Across Portfolio in 2025

Opal Holdings LLC ("Opal"), a national commercial real estate owner and operator founded by Shaya Prager, announced today that it has successfully executed approximately 250,000 square feet of leasing activity year-to-date, reflecting increased tenant demand and sustained leasing momentum across its portfolio. Opal's portfolio currently maintains occupancy of over 80%.

Opal's leasing activity spans multiple markets and includes a diverse roster of national, regional, and institutional tenants across many industries including financial services, life sciences, defense, healthcare, and retail sectors.

Notable executed leases include commitments with Starbucks, Caribou Coffee, Merrill Lynch, Cigna, MassMutual, Baker Donelson, Leonardo DRS, Europastry, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Norstella/MMIT, Securitas, RG Vanderweil Engineers, Intact, Apothecom, and Homebridge, among others.

Several transactions involved long-term renewals and expansions, demonstrating sustained tenant confidence in Opal's assets. Additional leasing activity reflects new demand at strategically located properties such as 35 W. Wacker Drive in Chicago and the Normandale Office complex in Minnesota.

"This level of leasing performance reflects the strength of our portfolio and the quality of our tenant relationships. Executing 250,000 square feet of leases while maintaining occupancy above 80% in today's market underscores our disciplined investment strategy and hands-on approach to asset management," said Prager.

About Opal Holdings

Opal Holdings, founded by Shaya Prager, is a privately held commercial real estate investment and operating platform. It manages a diversified national portfolio of more than 4 million square feet across eight U.S. markets. The company focuses on well-located office and mixed-use assets and emphasizes long-term tenant relationships, disciplined asset management, and operational excellence.

