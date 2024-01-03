Shayna's Kitchen Launches Newest Health and Wellness Offering, EU Certified Organic Ancient Olive Oil, Joining Brand's Existing Lineup of Lifestyle Products

Helmed by Chef and Influencer Shayna Taylor, The New Olive Oil is Produced on Her Farm in Umbria, Italy with Medicinal-Level Nutrients and is Now Available for Pre-Order on Shayna'sKitchen.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shayna's Kitchen, the lifestyle brand committed to crafting products with the utmost care and passion, announced today the addition of a new product to their existing lineup of health and wellness offerings, EU Certified Organic Ancient Olive Oil. Crafted from a blend of Frantoio, Moraiolo, and Leccino olives, the olive oil is grown in the nutrient-rich soil of Umbria, Italy, and is now available via pre-order, exclusively through Shayna's Kitchen online store .

Farmed in the famed region of Umbria, Italy, Shayna's Kitchen EU Certified Organic Ancient Olive Oil is produced directly on Shayna's own farm, with daily oversight and care of the 200+ year old trees and subsequent crops, which guarantees impeccable quality, exceptional flavor, and delivers remarkable health benefits. Boasting a polyphenol count of 350 mg/kg, which is considered a medicinal level, the olive oil is full of antioxidants associated with various health benefits, including lower cholesterol levels and reduced inflammation. The olive oil is cold-pressed to retain its sensitive aromatic properties, antioxidants, and nutrients long after it leaves the farm. Shayna's Kitchen EU Certified Organic Ancient Olive Oil can be used in several ways, including daily shots to quickly receive health benefits like reduced inflammation, culinary applications such as drizzling, sautéing, or roasting, topical treatments for hair and skin, and preservation of herbs and vegetables.

"We are excited to continue growing Shayna's Kitchen and bringing impactful products and experiences to customers globally. Excellence meets purpose with Shayna's Kitchen, and through the growth of the brand, we continue to prioritize expanding the Shayna's Kitchen footprint with these new product offerings," says Founder and CEO Shayna Terese Taylor.

Shayna's Kitchen offers a collection of the highest quality, sustainably grown matcha, and gut health wellness products and extends to impactful online cooking classes and immersive wellness retreats. The EU Certified Organic Ancient Olive Oil joins the Shayna's Kitchen product lineup which includes Morning Ritual Matcha, embodying devotion to gut health and sustainability, a handcrafted Matcha Whisk, shipped in eco-friendly bags to reduce waste, and more. Helmed by chef and gut health expert, Shayna Taylor, a visionary in the world of holistic wellness, her influence extends far beyond the digital realm, and she has curated her lineup of products to deliver overall health and wellness to customers with the utmost care and passion.

To learn more about Shayna's Kitchen, visit www.shaynaskitchen.com.

ABOUT SHAYNA'S KITCHEN:

Shayna's Kitchen is a wellness and lifestyle brand, dedicated to crafting products that mirror the care, passion, and conscious choices embedded in every creation. Founded by Shayna Terese Taylor, a chef, holistic nutritionist, and health and wellness expert with a social media following of over 2.2M across all platforms, the story behind Shayna's Kitchen is committed to quality, sustainability, and the well-being of all customers.

For more information about Shayna's Kitchen visit: https://shaynaskitchen.com.

