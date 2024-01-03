Shayna's Kitchen Launches Newest Health and Wellness Offering, EU Certified Organic Ancient Olive Oil, Joining Brand's Existing Lineup of Lifestyle Products

News provided by

Shayna's Kitchen

03 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Helmed by Chef and Influencer Shayna Taylor, The New Olive Oil is Produced on Her Farm in Umbria, Italy with Medicinal-Level Nutrients and is Now Available for Pre-Order on Shayna'sKitchen.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shayna's Kitchen, the lifestyle brand committed to crafting products with the utmost care and passion, announced today the addition of a new product to their existing lineup of health and wellness offerings, EU Certified Organic Ancient Olive Oil. Crafted from a blend of Frantoio, Moraiolo, and Leccino olives, the olive oil is grown in the nutrient-rich soil of Umbria, Italy, and is now available via pre-order, exclusively through Shayna's Kitchen online store. 

Farmed in the famed region of Umbria, Italy, Shayna's Kitchen EU Certified Organic Ancient Olive Oil is produced directly on Shayna's own farm, with daily oversight and care of the 200+ year old trees and subsequent crops, which guarantees impeccable quality, exceptional flavor, and delivers remarkable health benefits. Boasting a polyphenol count of 350 mg/kg, which is considered a medicinal level, the olive oil is full of antioxidants associated with various health benefits, including lower cholesterol levels and reduced inflammation. The olive oil is cold-pressed to retain its sensitive aromatic properties, antioxidants, and nutrients long after it leaves the farm. Shayna's Kitchen EU Certified Organic Ancient Olive Oil can be used in several ways, including daily shots to quickly receive health benefits like reduced inflammation, culinary applications such as drizzling, sautéing, or roasting, topical treatments for hair and skin, and preservation of herbs and vegetables. 

"We are excited to continue growing Shayna's Kitchen and bringing impactful products and experiences to customers globally. Excellence meets purpose with Shayna's Kitchen, and through the growth of the brand, we continue to prioritize expanding the Shayna's Kitchen footprint with these new product offerings," says Founder and CEO Shayna Terese Taylor.

Shayna's Kitchen offers a collection of the highest quality, sustainably grown matcha, and gut health wellness products and extends to impactful online cooking classes and immersive wellness retreats. The EU Certified Organic Ancient Olive Oil joins the Shayna's Kitchen product lineup which includes Morning Ritual Matcha, embodying devotion to gut health and sustainability, a handcrafted Matcha Whisk, shipped in eco-friendly bags to reduce waste, and more. Helmed by chef and gut health expert, Shayna Taylor, a visionary in the world of holistic wellness, her influence extends far beyond the digital realm, and she has curated her lineup of products to deliver overall health and wellness to customers with the utmost care and passion.  

To learn more about Shayna's Kitchen, visit www.shaynaskitchen.com.

ABOUT SHAYNA'S KITCHEN:

Shayna's Kitchen is a wellness and lifestyle brand, dedicated to crafting products that mirror the care, passion, and conscious choices embedded in every creation. Founded by Shayna Terese Taylor, a chef, holistic nutritionist, and health and wellness expert with a social media following of over 2.2M across all platforms, the story behind Shayna's Kitchen is committed to quality, sustainability, and the well-being of all customers.

For more information about Shayna's Kitchen visit: https://shaynaskitchen.com.

PRESS CONTACTS: 
Rachel Walder
[email protected]

Juliana Palmieri
[email protected]

SOURCE Shayna's Kitchen

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.