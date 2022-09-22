SHAYNE PAX Explores Unconditional Love Starring in New Arthouse Drama Film 'PERIDOT' Releasing October 4, 2022 by Gravitas Ventures
Sep 22, 2022, 08:34 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unconditional love is explored through a unique friendship in the new arthouse drama feature film, Peridot. Helmed by filmmaker-actor Shayne Pax, the film releases TVOD on October 4th by Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment company, after making its World Premiere at NoHo CINEFEST on September 29th.
Written by Pax, Peridot reveals the story of Gabriel, a young male prostitute in Los Angeles working on Skid Row in order to send money back home to his mother. When he forms the most unlikely friendship with Martha, an elderly woman and renowned author, the two become fiercely intertwined and find unconditional love in the process.
This journey of self-discovery stars Pax (This Is Us, American Crime) and Susan Harmon (F.E.A.R., Insecure) in the leading roles, along with Carole Ita White (Laverne and Shirley, 90210) and Harry Hains (American Horror Story, The OA), in his final performance.
"I think Peridot is a film for everyone, all ages, all genders, and beyond. At the core, this is a film about human intimacy and connection. All the glossy, provocative exteriors lure you in only to realize all the characters are screaming into the void for love and for a chance. I think anyone can receive something from this film," explains Pax.
Up next, Pax will appear in Nick Stoller's Apple TV+ comedy series Platonic, starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. Originally from Massachusetts, Pax graduated from UCLA, where he studied acting, filmmaking, and writing. He landed his first feature film role at age 19 and has been building a solid reputation for his talents ever since.
PERIDOT is now available for pre-order on iTunes: https://apple.co/3UamRt3
Beginning October 4, 2022, PERIDOT will be available VOD on major cable platforms, including Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Dish; and streaming iVOD on iTunes, Amazon PrimeVideo, Vudu, Google Play and many more.
PERIDOT Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/uEfCUYXy2Co
Follow SHAYNE PAX on
Instagram: @ShaynePax
Twitter: @ShaynePax
TikTok: @ShaynePax
Media Contact: Tammy Lynn, Spotlight PR Company
310-867-1952, [email protected]
SOURCE Shayne Pax
Share this article