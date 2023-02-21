SHC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 27, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Sotera Health Company Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sotera common stock: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around November 20, 2020; (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's secondary public offering conducted on or around March 18, 2021; and/or (iii) between November 20, 2020 and September 19, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 27, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in SHC:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sotera-health-company-loss-submission-form?id=36644&from=4

Sotera Health Company NEWS - SHC NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Sotera Health Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) long before the Company's initial public offering, Sotera's executives and controlling shareholders knew of the significant health risks associated with exposure to elevated levels of Ethylene Oxide ("EtO"); 2) despite that knowledge, Sotera failed to employ adequate and effective emissions control systems at its sterilization facilities and often subverted whatever control systems the Company did have; 3) these failures and subversions allowed dangerous amounts of toxic EtO fumes to pollute the air surrounding those facilities and exposed people living in the adjacent communities to significantly increased cancer risks; 4) even after Sotera's closure of its Illinois EtO processing plant, the Company continued to operate multiple sterilization facilities that emitted dangerous levels of EtO; and 5) to the extent that the Company purported to warn of liability risks from the EtO cancer-related lawsuits, Sotera failed to disclose the true extent of those risks by withholding information from investors regarding the inadequacy or subversion of its EtO emissions control systems.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Sotera you have until March 27, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Sotera securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the SHC lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sotera-health-company-loss-submission-form?id=36644&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

[email protected]

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm