SHC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Sotera Health Company Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Sotera Health Company ("Sotera" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHC).

Class Period: November 20, 2020 – September 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 27, 2023

The complaint filed in the action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that for years the Company failed to employ adequate and effective emissions control systems at its sterilization facilities, allowing dangerous amounts of toxic EtO fumes to pollute the air surrounding those facilities and exposing communities to significantly increased cancer risks.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

