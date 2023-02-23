SHC LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Sotera Health Company Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Sotera Health Company ("Sotera" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHC) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Sotera investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sotera common stock: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around November 20, 2020; (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's secondary public offering conducted on or around March 18, 2021; and/or (iii) between November 20, 2020 and September 19, 2022, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: 1) long before the Company's initial public offering, Sotera's executives and controlling shareholders knew of the significant health risks associated with exposure to elevated levels of Ethylene Oxide ("EtO"); 2) despite that knowledge, Sotera failed to employ adequate and effective emissions control systems at its sterilization facilities and often subverted whatever control systems the Company did have; 3) these failures and subversions allowed dangerous amounts of toxic EtO fumes to pollute the air surrounding those facilities and exposed people living in the adjacent communities to significantly increased cancer risks; 4) even after Sotera's closure of its Illinois EtO processing plant, the Company continued to operate multiple sterilization facilities that emitted dangerous levels of EtO; and 5) to the extent that the Company purported to warn of liability risks from the EtO cancer-related lawsuits, Sotera failed to disclose the true extent of those risks by withholding information from investors regarding the inadequacy or subversion of its EtO emissions control systems.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Sotera during the relevant time frame, you have until March 27, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

