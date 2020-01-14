SHE Beverage Company, Inc. Announces S1 Filing and is making their debut with a varietal brand

PALMDALE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SHE Beverage Company, Inc., (the "Company") has filed its S-1 Offering Memorandum with the SEC. The Company has also filed the requisite preliminary application for a ticker symbol with NASDAQ and anticipates trading on the NASDAQ Capital Markets with the ticker symbol of SHEB as issued by NASDAQ. With investor's eagerly seeking IPO's, SHE Beverage Company Inc. makes their introductory position clear. First, their top line products are growing and second, the company expects to be profitable.

Focused on R & D and building company assets in preparation for its IPO, SHE built a woman owned powerhouse "HER" way. With marketing and branding as its strong suits, SHE Beverage Company has been built on a solid foundation of desirable beverages with acquisitions in the technology, health and wellness and cannabis markets. Determined to outshine all other newcomers, CEO Lupe Rose has spent the last few years seeding the company with a management team to take SHE Beverage Company to the highest level. Knowing the Company's true potential and growth possibilities, SHE Beverage Company has focused on building a finance bench with planned progression to include the now globally recognized Womens Football League Association.

In early September, the first WFLA draft had rap artist JaRule scoping out players from the sidelines after he purchased The New York Stars Women's Professional Football Team. Soon thereafter The City of Las Vegas honored the WFLA with a Proclamation declaring that October 19th would forever be WFLA Day. All the hard work of the WFLA organization encouraging women athletes to be their best on and off the field has been publicly recognized, and with every achievement the WFLA makes, more women become increasingly aware of the growing league that's been established for them.

CEO and President Lupe Rose stated, "The WFLA has promised equal pay for equal play and stands for women's equality in sports. Women push back boundaries, overcome every obstacle, and are making it possible for all women in sports to stand up for what they deserve and earn in equal pay. We are female pioneers in the craft beer industry and pioneers in the world of professional sports, too. We will not accept anything less than full inclusion in every male dominated arena and we expect a great initial public offering."

SHE Beverage continues its steady growth and adds value with additional acquisitions and product developments such as the introduction of the SHE Meets Dating site. SHE Meets will explore a refreshingly new platform for those seeking love. The dating app offers the best and safest way to seek romance from a simple date night to a long-term relationship. SHE Meets provides the experience of bringing lovers together.

Brandyay is described as moving beyond the speed of fashion with powerful manufacturing automation tools to create production ready patterns for every size and design. Similar businesses that are known to have done well in the public arena will allow SHE to raise its stock price and keep the brand competitive.

Swapp is a platform that connects businesses to their customers in a whole new way with the world's #1 CRM platform. Swapp is your appointment setting app very much like Sales Force. This app could compete with the largest sales software in the nation and outperform them as well.

After SHE Beverage Company Inc. is in full IPO, the strategy plans to introduce the Company's assets following the release of its full beverage catalog of Wine, Craft Beers, Supplement Drinks, Nitrogen Coffee, Seltzer Alcohol Cocktails, Antioxidant Shots, Energy Drinks and its exquisite Alkaline & Smart Water beverages.

In alignment with its overall strategic plans to advance the Company and add to its top-notch management team, Rose appointed Sheila Crouch as Chairman of Finance. Crouch came to the predominantly female operated company with a 30-year tenure in financial management in the banking industry. Rose also secured a CFO, George Mathew, whose strengths include years of investment banking experience working with publicly trading companies on equity and fixed income issuances as well as mergers and acquisitions. His skill set will benefit SHE's next phase of growth.

For more information visit https://shebeverages.com/

About Your Company: SHE Beverage Company is Women Owned, and a nationally recognized brand known for its trademark feud with #Budweiser because of its original slogan "The Queen of Beer". Regardless, SHE has not backed down and or been affected by Bud at all. "The Queen of Beverages"; SHE Beverage Company has grown its brand to unbelievable heights within the last five years. Opening its 10,000 SQ. FT. Brewery in Lancaster CA, manufacturing Water and launching its brands Sip by SHE with Sip Electrolyte, Sip Alkaline, Sip Young, and Sip Mom's Water. Currently supplying products to Walmart, Target, BevMo, Total Wine & More, Vons & Albertson Grocers, Arco & Chevron Gas-stations, Best Western & Holiday Inn Hotels, and a slew of other convenient stores, hotels, casinos as well as AMAZON. SHE Beverage Company is a brand to closely watch.

