She Conquered Breast Cancer Twice; What Was Carol Edmonston's Secret?

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Carol Edmonston can share a powerful creative tool that helped her through two bouts with breast cancer … Doodling!

Edmonston says a breast cancer diagnosis is always stressful but this year when the entire U.S. population remains under stress due to the pandemic, it is arguably more important than ever to offer women tools for coping that are simple, fun and portable.

The Healing Power Of Doodling: Mindfulness Therapy To Deal With Stress, Fear & Life Challenges Carol Edmonston

Carol can share about the 3 R's of doodling and how this seemingly frivolous and mindless activity became her constant companion during those times — a daily ritual, much like meditation. The niece of the late cartoonist and children's book author Syd Hoff who wrote Danny and the Dinosaur and Sammy the Seal, among others, Edmonston says doodling allows our spirits to rest, recover and regroup.

She can explain the five biggest benefits of doodling and share why being diagnosed with breast cancer need not mark the end of life but can help transform a life by learning how to embrace the unpredictability of life with pen and paper. She can also share how doodling saved her own life, twice.

Edmonston is the author of several books, including The Healing Power Of Doodling: Mindfulness Therapy To Deal With Stress, Fear & Life Challenges (Bindu Publications, 2020).

Praise for The Healing Power of Doodling

"Brilliant … an important contribution to integrative medicine. A book that anyone with a serious interest in the field ought to read." —Tom Gordon, retired executive vice president of Cedars-Sinai Health System

"This highly original contribution can help you touch your inner resources leading to health and well-being. I cannot imagine anyone who would not benefit." — Larry Dossey M.D., former executive editor of the peer-reviewed journal Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine, New York Times best-selling author

About Carol Edmonston

Known as The Doodle Lady™, Carol Edmonston is an inspirational speaker and author of several books whose story has been featured in publications including Forbes Health, The International Journal of Healing & Caring and The Chicken Soup for Breast Cancer Survivor's Soul along with major media outlets, such as The New York Times.

Contact: Carol Edmonston (714) 609-4654; [email protected]; TheDoodleLady.com

SOURCE Carol Edmonston