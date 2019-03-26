SHE HAS COME to PLAY the WFLA

Seattle Reign

San Francisco Cranes

LA Fames

San Diego Waves

Las Vegas Devils (SHE Owned)

Phoenix Burns

Western Conference, Division 2 teams:

Salt Lake Lilys

Denver Pumas

Minnesota Shield Maidens

OKC Lightening

Dallas Diamonds

Houston Shooters

Eastern Conference, Division 1 teams:

New Orleans Melody

Nashville Honey Bees

Atlanta Amazons

Miami Jewels

Charlotte Cruise

Washington Widows

Eastern Conference, Division 2 teams:

New York Stars

Boston Gypsies

Chicago Breeze

Detroit Freeze

Philadelphia Assassins

Milwaukee Queens

"I have always loved football and enjoy a good game, especially the Superbowl just like other football fans, so franchising a female football association is definitely a dream come true for me," says CEO Lupe Rose. She continues with "we are taking applications now and recruiting efforts are in the works, so if you play, reach out to us and bring your "A" game. If you are someone who has always wanted to own an all-female football team and thought franchising would never happen, you were mistaken, but that's all right. Now is the time, so get your checkbook ready ladies. I'll bring the pen."

When it comes to work, historically speaking, women have been paid lesser wages across all industries; 70 cents on the dollar in comparison to their male counterparts. The sports industry has acted no differently. Until now. SHE WFLA intends to pay all female athletic recruits wages consistent with male athletes of the same sport and skill level. The WFLA will not "shortchange" any of its professional league players. That's SHE's promise. That's SHE's commitment to the WFLA players. Women deserve better, so SHE created better. Women deserve the best, so SHE structured the best league just for you. And if that isn't enough, SHE will build her very own stadiums across the U.S. dedicated to the WFLA and the women on all the teams. Every stadium will have a suite that carries SHE Beer, SIP Water by SHE Alkaline & Electrolyte waters, as well as High Gravity Octane Sports drink and bodyresQ H20. Of course, there will also be a SHE Sports Shop so fans can purchase their favorite team's jersey and other memorabilia.

Where others have tried and failed to build an all-female football league on the same playing field with the NFL, SHE will prevail. SHE will be the first successful Women's Football League the nation and world have ever known. That's a promise.

About Company: SHE Beverage Company, Inc.; women owned, nationally recognized brand known for its trademark feud with #Budweiser because of its original slogan "The Queen of Beer". Nonetheless, SHE has not backed down or been affected by "Bud" at all. "The Queen of Beverages", SHE Beverage Company has grown its brand to unbelievable heights within the last four years. Opening its 10,000 SQ. FT Brewery in Lancaster CA, manufacturing water and launching its brands Sip by SHE with Sip Electrolyte, Sip Alkaline, Sip Young, and Sip Mom's Water. Currently supplying products to Target, Walmart, BevMo, Total Wine & More, Vons & Albertson Grocers, Arco & Chevron Gas-stations, Best Western & Holiday Inn Hotels, and a slew of other convenient stores, hotels, casinos as well as AMAZON. SHE Beverage Company is a brand to closely watch.

Lupe Rose

SHE Beverage Company, Incorporated

661-675-5435

luperosetheceo@gmail.com

SOURCE SHE Beverage Company

