'She is Electable' Film Challenge Spotlights Stories of Candidates Running for Local Office

"The contest highlights the stories of women candidates and elected officials who are running, winning, and leading locally, in their home communities," said Electable co-founder Caitlin Copple Masingill, a former Missoula, Montana city councilwoman. "We want to demystify running for office for women, especially since local governments can be less prone to the hyper-polarization we see at the national level."

Less than 24% of mayors of U.S. cities with over 30,00 population are women, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. Female representation in state legislatures hovers around 30%, and gender parity on city councils and other local elected bodies isn't tracked.

"Recent research shows that women are as likely as men to win office when they run," said Electable co-founder Dr. Christina Barsky. "The 'She is Electable' film challenge is one way to elevate female political ambition and, hopefully, inspire more women to see ourselves as electable."

Filmmakers, elected officials (past or current), and candidates may submit a two-minute film now through Oct. 22. On Oct. 27, the panel of judges will award one Grand Prize winner who will receive $2,000 and three honorable mentions who will receive $1,000 each. Complete details can be found here: https://audpop.com/electable/sheiselectablefilmchallenge .

ABOUT ELECTABLE

Founded in April 2020 by political scientist Dr. Christina Barsky and public relations expert Caitlin Copple Masingill, Electable trains women to run, win, and lead in local public office, particularly in "flyover" states. Download the "From Couch to Capitol" guide at www.electablewomen.com .

ABOUT AUDPOP

AudPop partners with visionary brands and agencies to create original premium video content that tells a powerful story. By connecting clients with more than 75,000 diverse and talented filmmakers, AudPop helps create quality video content rooted in real, genuine stories from artists representing 190 countries across the globe. Learn more about www.audpop.com .

