She Refused a Gag Order -- Now She's Crowdfunding Justice to Expose Texas's Broken Malpractice System

After a Texas malpractice case was dismissed without review, a patient who refused a confidentiality-based settlement has filed a Motion for New Trial and launched a public campaign highlighting how the state's malpractice system silences victims through NDAs and systemic barriers.

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An individual patient, Jenna Frerichs, filed a Motion for New Trial in Harris County District Court on November 5, 2025, following the summary dismissal of her medical malpractice case against a Houston orthopedic surgeon and practice. The case, arising from a 2023 knee procedure, was dismissed two months after Frerichs declined a proposed settlement conditioned on a confidentiality agreement.

Frerichs, a Brown University graduate and institutional portfolio manager, says that losing her voice "felt like another injury, not justice."

Patient-safety advocate Jenna Frerichs has filed a Motion for New Trial in her malpractice case and launched a public campaign calling for transparency in healthcare.

Her attorney subsequently withdrew, citing constraints created by Texas's $250,000 statutory cap on non-economic damages, which often leads physicians to carry minimal insurance coverage. Together, these constraints often render malpractice litigation financially impractical for counsel.

Proceeding pro se, Frerichs contends that the court dismissed her case without reviewing her pending filings or supporting evidence, including statements in the defendant's sworn testimony. Frerichs argues that such rulings illustrate how Texas's emphasis on efficiency can eclipse accountability and erode due process for patients.

Her new motion asserts that the dismissal occurred on procedural grounds without consideration of the plaintiff's response, evidence, or due-process rights. It seeks to restore the case to the docket for review on the merits and to preserve Frerichs's right to appeal.

Frerichs has also launched a public crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to retain appellate counsel before the January 8, 2026, filing deadline. The initiative, titled "I Refused to Be Silenced. Now I Need Your Help to Be Heard," is part of her broader Patient vs. System effort to spotlight how statutory damage caps, limited insurance coverage, and confidentiality clauses (NDAs) can restrict patient access to justice and hinder transparency in healthcare.

Frerichs describes the effort as "an urgent, transparent attempt to continue my legal fight against a system that protects institutions over individuals." She adds, "Silence only convinces lawmakers that the system's working. The fact that I have to crowdfund just for a chance of getting in front of a jury proves how broken [it] is."

The campaign seeks to use Frerichs's ongoing legal battle as a catalyst for legislative reform promoting equitable access to justice—particularly in states with restrictive malpractice laws—and to raise awareness of the impact of NDAs on patient safety.

The GoFundMe campaign launched November 4 at https://www.gofundme.com/f/refuse-silence, with proceeds dedicated to litigation expenses and patient-safety advocacy.

About Jenna Frerichs:

Frerichs is an institutional portfolio manager, writer, and patient-safety advocate based in Chicago. A Brown University alum who also studied at Oxford, she is committed to advancing transparency and accountability in healthcare through public education and reform.

NOTE TO REPORTERS:

A press package is available for credentialed journalists upon request. See contact details below. Because this case is ongoing, Ms. Frerichs cannot comment on the specifics of the underlying alleged harm. She can, however, provide extensive detail on her experience navigating the systemic economic and procedural barriers, her decision to refuse the NDA, and the broader issues of transparency in U.S. healthcare.

Case Details & Media Contact

Case Number: 2024-26072 (Harris County District Court)

Media Contact: Jenna Frerichs | Patient-Safety Advocate

Phone: 217-714-4143

Email: [email protected]

Signal: @PatientVsSystem.96

Link to Campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/refuse-silence

