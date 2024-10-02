In honor of National Women's Small Business Month, the She Said Foundation is thrilled to host the highly anticipated She Said Conference.

In honor of National Women's Small Business Month, the She Said Foundation is thrilled to host the highly anticipated She Said Conference on October 4th and 5th, a two-day event designed to empower women CEOs with actionable strategies, hands-on learning, and unparalleled opportunities for growth. This year's event is particularly exciting as it features the first-ever She Said Pitch Competition, where one outstanding woman entrepreneur will win $25,000 to take her business to the next level.

She Said Foundation Celebrates National Women’s Small Business Month with Houston’s Premier Women’s CEO Conference and $25,000 Pitch Competition

For the past eight years, the She Said Foundation has been at the forefront of empowering women business leaders in Houston, offering over 100 capacity-building workshops that help women start, grow, and scale their businesses. As the only conference in Houston bringing together industry experts and women CEOs for a full day of interactive learning and networking, the She Said Conference continues to be the premier event for women looking to accelerate their success.

What to Expect:

Friday, October 4th : "State of Women in Business" TED-Talk Style Event

This TED-style program kicks off the conference with powerful talks on Health, Finance, Social Responsibility, and Building a Business Strategy . Hear from experts and thought leaders who are shaping the future of business for women CEOs.

The day features 12 interactive workshops and masterclasses designed to provide real-world strategies and tools for business growth. A few of the exciting sessions include:





Learn how to leverage every interaction as a business opportunity, no matter your title. Sales is at the heart of business success, and this session will teach you how to sell with confidence.

Financial stability is key to growth. In this masterclass, discover how to build a sustainable, long-term profitability strategy that scales with your business.

Learn how to secure the capital your business needs to grow! From traditional funding to creative financing solutions, this session will show you how to confidently approach funders and get the money you need.

Identify the internal roadblocks that are holding you back. This session focuses on mindset shifts and leadership strategies to overcome personal limitations and push your business forward.

Learn the art of building relationships with corporate clients and securing high-value contracts that will transform your business and elevate your brand.

Stay ahead in the digital age. This masterclass will explore how tech-savvy women can harness AI tools to automate, innovate, and scale their businesses faster than ever.

The She Said Pitch Competition:

In a historic first, the She Said Foundation is hosting the She Said Pitch Competition , offering $25,000 to one exceptional woman entrepreneur. This competition provides a platform for emerging women CEOs to pitch their business ideas, gain visibility, and secure crucial funding that can accelerate their growth. With a panel of industry experts and business leaders evaluating each pitch, this is a prime opportunity for women CEOs to shine and make their mark.

Why October?

In 2015, Congress passed a resolution recognizing October as National Women's Small Business Month. This month celebrates the incredible contributions of women entrepreneurs nationwide, and the She Said Foundation is proud to stand alongside them, providing the resources, connections, and empowerment women CEOs need to succeed.

Don't miss this game-changing event!

Join us for two days of learning, growth, and opportunity at the She Said Conference. Whether you're looking to secure funding, strengthen your leadership, or scale your business, this event will provide you with the tools and insights to succeed.

For more information and to register, visit SheSaidFoundation.org.

About She Said Foundation

LaToshia Norwood is the founder of the She Said Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping women start, grow, and scale sustainable businesses. The organizations mission is to create an ecosystem where women CEOs have access to capital, education, mentorship, and resources, ensuring they are never seen as "too small to be impactful." Since its inception, the foundation has impacted over 1,000 women through workshops, conferences, and mentorship, with notable success stories like helping a participant grow her revenue from $150K annually to $150K quarterly. Recognized by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, LaToshia's work continues to inspire and uplift women entrepreneurs.

