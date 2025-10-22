She Said 'I Can Do Anything': Where Creativity Meets Code, STEM From Dance Expands Nationwide to Inspire Future Innovators

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when an eight-year-old grabs a microphone and declares, "I can do anything"? Moments like that are at the heart of STEM From Dance (SFD), the nonprofit blending dance and technology to build confidence, creativity, and belonging in STEM education.

Founded by MIT engineer and 2024 CNN Hero Yamilée Toussaint, SFD is expanding its signature programs— Pop-Ups, Clubs, and Camps —to reach more students across the United States. Each experience helps young people, especially girls, discover that STEM isn't just about coding or calculations, it's about courage, collaboration, and creativity.

"We want every student to walk into a STEM space and think, 'This is for me.' When they move, build, and code together, they don't just learn, they discover their power," said Yamilée Toussaint, Founder & CEO of STEM From Dance.

Programs That Move Minds

Pop-Ups – One-day experiences that spark curiosity through hands-on labs where students explore how STEM shows up in everyday life.

Clubs – Semester-long, school-based tracks combining modules like Afrobeats & AI and Reggaeton & Algorithms , designed to make STEM engaging and accessible.

Camps – Three-week summer intensives where participants code, choreograph, and showcase original tech-infused performances that merge art and engineering.

Proven Impact

STEM From Dance has reached more than 5,000 students across 20 cities nationwide. 90% of participants report greater confidence that girls can succeed in STEM, while 84% understand how science, math, and dance connect.

96% of caregivers report that their child wants to continue exploring STEM after participating.

By connecting creativity with technology, and earning a +47 Net Promoter Score with 70% planning to return, SFD is helping close the nation's STEM talent gap and turn curiosity into a future full of innovators.

Get Involved

Educators, community partners, and sponsors can learn more or bring a program to their community at stemfromdance.org/programs or by emailing [email protected].

Because when creativity meets technology, innovation takes center stage, and every child deserves the chance to shine.

Media Contact: [email protected]

