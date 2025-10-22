She Said 'I Can Do Anything': Where Creativity Meets Code, STEM From Dance Expands Nationwide to Inspire Future Innovators

News provided by

STEM From Dance

Oct 22, 2025, 14:31 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when an eight-year-old grabs a microphone and declares, "I can do anything"? Moments like that are at the heart of STEM From Dance (SFD), the nonprofit blending dance and technology to build confidence, creativity, and belonging in STEM education.

Founded by MIT engineer and 2024 CNN Hero Yamilée Toussaint, SFD is expanding its signature programs— Pop-Ups, Clubs, and Camps —to reach more students across the United States. Each experience helps young people, especially girls, discover that STEM isn't just about coding or calculations, it's about courage, collaboration, and creativity.

"We want every student to walk into a STEM space and think, 'This is for me.' When they move, build, and code together, they don't just learn, they discover their power," said Yamilée Toussaint, Founder & CEO of STEM From Dance.

Programs That Move Minds

Pop-Ups – One-day experiences that spark curiosity through hands-on labs where students explore how STEM shows up in everyday life.

Clubs – Semester-long, school-based tracks combining modules like Afrobeats & AI and Reggaeton & Algorithms , designed to make STEM engaging and accessible.

Camps – Three-week summer intensives where participants code, choreograph, and showcase original tech-infused performances that merge art and engineering.

Proven Impact

STEM From Dance has reached more than 5,000 students across 20 cities nationwide. 90% of participants report greater confidence that girls can succeed in STEM, while 84% understand how science, math, and dance connect.

96% of caregivers report that their child wants to continue exploring STEM after participating.

By connecting creativity with technology, and earning a +47 Net Promoter Score with 70% planning to return, SFD is helping close the nation's STEM talent gap and turn curiosity into a future full of innovators.

Get Involved

Educators, community partners, and sponsors can learn more or bring a program to their community at stemfromdance.org/programs or by emailing [email protected].

Because when creativity meets technology, innovation takes center stage, and every child deserves the chance to shine.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE STEM From Dance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

"She Found Her Tribe": STEM From Dance Launches School-Based Clubs to Spark Belonging in STEM

"She Found Her Tribe": STEM From Dance Launches School-Based Clubs to Spark Belonging in STEM

What happens when you mix beats with algorithms, or pair Afrobeats with AI? Students across the country are finding out through STEM From Dance...
Dance Meets Code: NYC Girls Create, Move & Invent Together

Dance Meets Code: NYC Girls Create, Move & Invent Together

STEM From Dance is bringing beats, innovation, and creativity to center stage with its upcoming NYC Pop-Up on Saturday, November 8, 2025 (8:00...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Education

Education

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Children

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics