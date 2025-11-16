She Said Yes Introduces "15% Cost, 100% Certainty" -- Its High-Value Philosophy for Try-On Replicas
Nov 16, 2025, 19:20 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- She Said Yes continues to revolutionize online jewelry shopping with Theme 10: "15% Cost, 100% Certainty." This new phase of the campaign reveals the brand's High-Value Philosophy, built on transparency, trust, and sustainability.
The Art of Affordable Precision
Every She Said Yes try-on replica is an act of engineering excellence—crafted using eco-friendly resin that simulates metal textures and cubic zirconia to mirror the sparkle of moissanite. Each piece is 3D-scanned from the original design, delivering 95% visual fidelity at a fraction of the cost.
The message: low cost does not mean low effort.
Transparency You Can See
A newly designed Price Transparency Infographic compares major competitors' 30% try-on deposits to She Said Yes's flat 15% fee, highlighting a simple truth: you can experience luxury for the price of a cup of coffee.
To further reassure customers, each try-on includes a Try-On Reassurance Card, outlining material information and featuring a countdown reminder for store-credit usage—transforming what was once a "sunk cost" into a rewarded step toward ownership.
Redefining Certainty in Jewelry
She Said Yes believes in democratizing the jewelry experiences. Customers deserve transparency, sustainability, and craftsmanship—before they ever make a commitment. This philosophy reinforces the brand's ongoing mission to make fine jewelry accessible, ethical, and experiential, empowering customers to purchase with both heart and confidence.
Explore the campaign, try-On reassurance card & infographic: https://shesaidyes.cc/91jg4
About She Said Yes
She Said Yes redefines how modern consumers buy engagement and fine jewelry through craftsmanship, ethical materials, and innovation. Its 3D-scanned replicas and lab-grown moissanite designs allow customers to connect emotionally with their jewelry before saying "yes" for life. Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shesaidyes_official/
Press Contact:
Amy Cunha, Big Picture PR
[email protected]
