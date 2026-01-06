She Said Yes Partners with WeForest to Launch 1:1 Tree-Planting Initiative, Turning Every Jewelry Purchase into Climate Action

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- She Said Yes, the global jewelry brand known for its commitment to conflict-free diamonds and recycled gold, today announced a new environmental partnership with WeForest, launching a 1:1 matching donation initiative that transforms every jewelry purchase into a tangible contribution to global reforestation efforts in Zambia.

Through this program, every dollar a customer donates at checkout will be matched dollar-for-dollar by She Said Yes, helping plant trees that restore ecosystems, support local communities, and absorb carbon emissions—making each piece of jewelry a lasting symbol of both love and responsibility.

How It Works

The initiative is designed to be simple, transparent, and impactful:

$1 customer donation + $1 brand match = 2 trees planted, absorbing approximately 20 kg of CO₂ annually

$5 donation + $5 match = 10 trees, absorbing 100 kg of CO₂ annually

$10 donation + $10 match = 20 trees, absorbing 200 kg of CO₂ annually

Based on WeForest's $1 = 1 tree model, even a small contribution delivers long-term ecological value.

Imagine choosing a holiday jewelry gift for a close friend and adding a $5 donation at checkout—She Said Yes matches it, planting 10 trees in Zambia as an additional gift to the planet. Or customizing a conflict-free diamond ring for your partner and selecting a $10 donation, which becomes 20 trees planted, allowing your commitment to love and environmental responsibility to go hand in hand.

Ethics That Go Beyond Materials

This initiative builds on She Said Yes's long-standing dedication to ethical jewelry practices. The brand exclusively uses conflict-free diamonds, ensuring sourcing that avoids armed conflict and child labor, and recycled gold, which significantly reduces the environmental damage caused by mining.

"Ethical jewelry isn't just about what we avoid—it's about what we actively create," said a spokesperson for She Said Yes. "By partnering with WeForest, we're extending responsibility beyond materials and into impact, empowering our customers to make sustainability part of their everyday celebrations."

From Shine to Impact

Whether it's a holiday pendant crafted from recycled gold or a wedding ring set with conflict-free diamonds, every piece of She Said Yes jewelry now carries an expanded ethical mission. Through its collaboration with WeForest, the brand ensures that shining is not only a physical attribute—but a reflection of environmental stewardship and shared responsibility.

Explore the Initiative & Participate

About She Said Yes

Founded on the belief that love deserves brilliance without compromise, She Said Yes has become a global destination for moissanite engagement rings, bridal jewelry, and fine fashion pieces that unite romance with innovation. By blending advanced gemstone technology with modern design and ethical sourcing, the brand continues to lead the evolution of luxury jewelry for a new generation.

