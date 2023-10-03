She Worked Hard, a Women's Talk Show by Lauren Maley, Has Launched

News provided by

She Worked Hard

03 Oct, 2023, 08:45 ET

Lauren Maley Launches Talk Show to Celebrate Women's Experiences in the Workforce

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- She Worked Hard is a new talk show that details the journeys of women in their personal and professional lives. Hosted by creator Lauren Maley, the show puts an innovative twist on the modern women's talk show. Some episodes will include women who found success in their careers, but others will be dedicated to mourning the loss of what they thought their careers could have been.

This talk show launch marks Maley's efforts to uplift and educate women for their future career choices. She Worked Hard will not shy away from reality, but rather embrace all aspects of it by featuring women who are open to speaking about their experiences and oftentimes how their lives intersected with Maley's life, as well.

"I started a talk show to highlight the hardworking women I've been so fortunate to have encountered through my own personal journey. With influencer, gig economy, and side hustle culture at its peak, I felt it was important to talk about the not-so-sexy truth about the daily grind," Lauren describes. "We have preconceived notions that the successful people we know got there without grit and hard work because all we see on social media is the most glamorous aspects of their lives."

She Worked Hard is committed to sharing women's stories in all of their complexity, showing viewers that success is neither simple nor easy, especially for women. The new talk show aims at enlightening viewers, as well, as helping them find where they may or may not belong in the workforce. Maley's show intermixes entertainment with education through shared storytelling and the hopes of finding catharsis and comradery amongst working women.

To learn more about Lauren Maley and watch episodes of She Worked Hard, visit https://sheworkedhard.com/about-the-host/. Press inquiries should be sent to Marissa Kasarov at [email protected].

About She Worked Hard

Launched in 2023, She Worked Hard is the culmination of Lauren Maley's years of struggling to find her passion behind her. Maley earned her MBA and worked her way to the role of Senior Vice President of a successful real estate company. Not only is the talk show host a businesswoman, but she also has a personal identity rooted in her love of reading, being a wife and dog mom. She Worked Hard drives to intersect all of those identities for women who worked hard and earned their stripes.

Press Contact:

Sunnyside Online Marketing
(425) 201-8289
https://sunnysideonlinemarketing.com

SOURCE She Worked Hard

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.