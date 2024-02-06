Shea Homes® Brings Their "Live Happier®" Movement and Trilogy® Brand to Ridgecrest - a Trilogy® Boutique Community™ in Spectacular Peoria, AZ

As one of the inaugural Trilogy Boutique Communities, Ridgecrest will be located in Northpointe, the most desirable new home development in the award-winning Vistancia master planned community. Enjoying an elevated vantage point, Ridgecrest is planned to have ~414 homesites and will offer hand selected floorplans including some from Trilogy's popular Freedom Collection featuring multiple floorplans and square footage ranges. All of these thoughtfully crafted, single-story homes will have the latest features popular with today's 55+ buyers, including open concept layouts, expansive feeling interiors, and outdoor living spaces that expand entertaining options and connect to the indoor living areas, taking full advantage of the spectacular sunny weather.

While designs and details are still being finalized, Ridgecrest is also planned to have a resort-caliber Club from an award-winning design team, destined to become the basecamp for fun, exploration, and relaxation at the heart of the community. More than just a social gathering space, this hub will be designed to bring neighbors together in the pursuit of fun, wellness, and adventure. The innovative community is expected to offer a dynamic range of amenities and experiences:

Variety of Wellness & Fitness Opportunities

Exciting Dining and Wine Programs

Outdoor Sports Including Pickleball

Busy Schedule of Social Events and Excursions

Full-time Lifestyle Director

Resort-caliber Club Staff

Trilogy's Exclusive National Lifestyle Programming

Ridgecrest is nestled against craggy mountains and surrounded by stunning desert landscape, a perfect backdrop for this new community that will become the basecamp for outdoor exploration, adventure, and an exciting lifestyle. Peoria, Arizona, is a fun and livable city with a small-town feel that's enhanced by the surrounding natural beauty. This modern Arizona city provides residents with a variety of restaurants, shopping, excellent pro sports including Spring Training, and cultural experiences featuring two community theatres, an art museum, and year-round festivals and events.

"The Trilogy lifestyle is marked by a commitment to wellness of mind and body, connection with neighbors who quickly become close friends, and freedom to explore and expand your horizons," says Hal Looney, Area President of the Arizona Shea Homes Active Lifestyle division. "The resort-caliber Club team makes everyday life feel like an exciting adventure and Homeowner Members have the chance to make this their best chapter yet. We're excited to bring the new Trilogy Boutique Community lifestyle to Ridgecrest in the Northwest Valley of Phoenix, where Homeowners in this spectacular community will enjoy the new planned Club and a fun-filled lifestyle that the greater Phoenix area offers."

Homebuyers are also encouraged to check out these short videos to learn what makes Trilogy so distinctive among 55+ options:

Ridgecrest will be among the first of several Trilogy Boutique Communities around the country and has just released anticipated pricing starting from the high $400s. Info Sessions for Ridgecrest are planned to start in March 2024 and sales are expected to begin Summer of 2024. Homebuyers are invited to join the Interest List now.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes ® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities™ are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. Trilogy by Shea Homes has broken all records and received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder Study each year since 2013. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

SOURCE Trilogy by Shea Homes