Shea Homes® Trilogy® is America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder - Every Year since 2013!

"In a year characterized by market challenges, our teams around the country remained committed to creating dynamic communities where homeowner members have the opportunity to transform their lives and Live Happier®. We know that 96% of home buyers say trust in a builder is of the utmost importance when buying a home. That's why we are so proud to remain America's leader in the hearts and minds of consumers. As a leading 55+ community builder, our focus has always been on listening to customers, developing trust-based relationships with them, and finding new ways to meet their needs, like creating additional wellness opportunities and making friendship and kindness central to our lifestyle experience," Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities President, Jeff McQueen, said. "Gaining and keeping buyers' trust is at the heart of what we do, but it matters even more during a challenging market. We could not be prouder of this incredible recognition by study participants and how it reflects on our front-line teams across the country."

Here are some noteworthy details on this year's historic award:

Trilogy received the highest Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient Score in its Active Adult Resort Builder category for 2024 at 111.7.

The Net Trust Quotient Score calculates an index based on various aspects of study respondents' brand perceptions—such as quality, trustworthiness, reputation and other brand attributes.

To Access Trilogy's complimentary Guide to Choosing a 55+ Community, Click Here.

For 25 years, Shea Homes' Trilogy brand brings buyers an alternative to traditional active adult communities with disruptive innovations like on-site wellness centers; purpose-designed trail systems; comprehensive fitness including exclusive Afturburn HIIT workout programs, strength and resistance training, spin, Pilates, yoga, tai chi and other group classes; farm to table restaurants; robust wine and spirit programs; national group travel; a custom magazine featuring homeowners across the country, and more. A key differentiator for day-to-day life is a dedicated hospitality staff that may include a Lifestyle Director who plans events and special experiences, Wellness Directors, Fitness Trainers, Executive Chefs and Sommeliers, all working together to create a true resort-caliber experience for homeowners and encourage personal transformation. Lifestory Research is a trusted national independent market research firm. To identify America's Most Trusted® brands, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual study in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The 2024 ranking of Active Adult Resort Builders is from over 20,000 people surveyed between January and December 2023 in the United States who were actively shopping for a new home in a 55+ community.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

Shea Homes currently offers Trilogy brand 55+ resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities™ are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more.

Trilogy by Shea Homes received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy

SOURCE Trilogy by Shea Homes