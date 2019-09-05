Shea Homes® Unveils New Smart Home Program for Homebuyers

Shea Homes developed SheaConnect to meet not only practical needs of its customer, but to also enhance the lifestyle homeowners experience in their new home daily. The home builder has aligned with some of the most trusted and advanced technology brands to ensure features are accessible on mobile phones, are highly functional and redefine living.

SheaConnect includes the following smart home devices as its standard offerings:

Amazon Echo Show 5 , allowing homeowners to access most smart features on one device through voice control and video display.

, allowing homeowners to access most smart features on one device through voice control and video display. Providing eero Wi-Fi , which unlike traditional routers, eero takes advantage of multiple access points to deliver fast, consistent Wi-Fi throughout the home. As long as there is an internet signal, eero will keep Wi-Fi enabled devices connected.

, which unlike traditional routers, eero takes advantage of multiple access points to deliver fast, consistent Wi-Fi throughout the home. As long as there is an internet signal, eero will keep Wi-Fi enabled devices connected. Kwikset SmartCode electronic door lock, giving homeowners keyless entry and a timed auto lock feature. They can even allow entry for guests remotely using an eKey.

electronic door lock, giving homeowners keyless entry and a timed auto lock feature. They can even allow entry for guests remotely using an eKey. Ring Elite Video Doorbell , enabling homeowners to view, hear and talk to whoever's at the front door - even when they're not at home.

, enabling homeowners to view, hear and talk to whoever's at the front door - even when they're not at home. Genie ® or LiftMaster Wi-fi Enabled Garage Door Opener , improving security by allowing homeowners to close or open their garage door from anywhere at their convenience, as well as setting a time to automatically close the door every day.

, improving security by allowing homeowners to close or open their garage door from anywhere at their convenience, as well as setting a time to automatically close the door every day. Honeywell Pro Smart Thermostat , controlling temperatures remotely or can be programmed based on whether someone is home or not, saving on energy costs while maintaining a comfortable environment.

, controlling temperatures remotely or can be programmed based on whether someone is home or not, saving on energy costs while maintaining a comfortable environment. iDevice Wall Switch , allowing homeowners to control specific lights from wherever they are.

, allowing homeowners to control specific lights from wherever they are. Cat6 Wiring , ensuring high performance of connected devices.

, ensuring high performance of connected devices. White Glove Service, providing personalized technical services to connect one's home.

"In today's market, we've seen a demand in home shoppers looking for new ways to simplify their lives and manage everyday routines more easily through technology," said Bert Selva, President and CEO of Shea Homes. "At Shea Homes, our customers' needs are everchanging and it's our mission to provide solutions and innovations that meet these demands. SheaConnect is the new benchmark of our new homes, setting a new expectation for how a Shea home can allow customers to simplify their lives and be more connected than ever before."

All SheaConnect homes include a standard set of smart home features, with additional options available at select communities.

For more information on Shea Homes and SheaConnect offerings, visit sheahomes.com/sheaconnect.

About Shea Homes®

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 110,000 homes. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit SheaHomes.com.

While SheaConnect is available at most locations, it may not be available on all homes in all communities. Product availability subject to change. Amazon, Echo, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

SOURCE Shea Homes

Related Links

https://www.sheahomes.com

