Shea Moisture Red Palm Oil Takes Over Curlkit

NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Curlkit has collaborated with Shea Moisture and the top hair care brand is exclusively taking over Curlkit's April 2018 subscription box with its New Red Palm Oil Collection. Shea Moisture is known for its commitment to ethical sourcing and the Community Commerce Program which creates opportunities for social and economic empowerment of the communities that they are involved in. Their program focuses on and encourages entrepreneurship, women's empowerment, education, and wellness.

Shea Moisture released the Red Palm Oil collection to help give length and volume to healthy afros and curly-coily hair, which are more prone to shrinkage. The revolutionary products in this line combine effective, powerful and soothing natural essential oils and ingredients such as Red Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, and Flax Seed - promise to "transform shrinkage-prone hair into luxurious, elongated locks."

Like the other products from the Shea Moisture brand, the new Red Palm Oil collection is chemical free with no parabens, sulfates or animal testing and offers top quality ingredients to promote healthy and great-looking hair.

Curlkit members will receive Red Palm Oil Detangling Shampoo, Red Palm Oil Leave-In Or Rinse Out Conditioner, Red Palm Oil Styling Gelee, Red Palm Oil Curl Stretch Pudding and the Red Palm Oil Reshaping Shine Butter.

The Shea Moisture Red Palm Oil Takeover Curlkit box is available Exclusively this month only! For more information on CurlKit and to sign up for a subscription, please visit: www.curlkitshop.com.

CurlKit is a complete solution for women with naturally curly hair of various textures. They provide exclusive services, products, tutorials, videos, how-to manuals and information to help lifelong naturals, as well as women who are choosing a newly natural hairstyle. CurlKit had their premier launch in March 2012, opening Curlkit.com to customers in United States, Canada, Hawaii and the US Virgin Islands. In September 2012, they expanded their market share to over 30 countries worldwide accomplishing one of their first-year goals ahead of schedule.

