Sheaff Brock Adds Experienced Equity & Derivatives Trader

INDIANAPOLIS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock announced the addition of Nathan Harshman as Senior Equity & Derivatives Trader to its investment team. In this role, Nathan will be responsible for managing and developing option strategies, handling day-to-day trading for the firm's option strategies, and assisting in trade reporting and risk management on the firm's separately managed accounts.

Nathan Harshman brings an incredible depth of experience to Sheaff Brock as Senior Equity & Derivatives Trader.

Having begun his finance career in 2007 at Schwab, Nathan served in a variety of roles during his 16-year tenure there, including Senior Registered Options Principal and manager of the Derivatives and Surveillance desk. He wrote and guided Schwab's policy for derivatives products. Then, working closely with Schwab's Margin & Risk Management leaders, he identified and assessed risks associated with options and futures products and directed solutions to help mitigate the impact of those risks for clients of the firm. This included identifying and monitoring specific Cboe guidelines around position limits and direct work with clients to remain in compliance with regulatory requirements.

Drawing from his extensive knowledge of specialized products, he led initiatives to train and develop brokers advancing to positions with their equity trading, derivatives, and margin teams. Nathan also worked with senior leadership directing the integration of Schwab and TD Ameritrade, using his specific knowledge of derivatives to identify key differences between the firms and help facilitate a more consistent client experience.

"Nathan brings an incredible depth of experience to his role as Senior Equity & Derivatives Trader, and we're extremely excited that he's part of our investment team," says Dave Gilreath, Sheaff Brock Managing Director and Chief Information Officer. "We're looking forward to the year ahead."

About Sheaff Brock:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm striving to enhance portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors, managing $1.5 billion in assets nationwide as of 03/31/2024. Managing Director David Gilreath contributes investment commentary to CNBC.com, ThinkAdvisor, Medical Economics, and Financial Advisor magazine.

For more information please visit sheaffbrock.com. Please read our SEC regulatory disclosure here.

