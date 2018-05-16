Sheaff Brock Adds Operations and Compliance Coordinator

An experienced operations manager prior to joining Sheaff Brock, Rogers was responsible for development and implementation of internal client workflows and procedures for a boutique wealth management firm. There, she maintained processes to support consistent client service in all aspects of business while also overseeing SEC filings for compliance and records maintenance. Prior experience in wealth management services involved creating long-term client relationships and organizing outreach events for enhanced relationship-building.

As the new Operations and Compliance Coordinator at Sheaff Brock, Rogers works with Compliance to facilitate processes currently in place for annual audits and the implementation of new procedures as audit requirements change. Rogers oversees the Management Agreement Repapering project and assists Sheaff Brock's trading department in placing trades for several of the investment advisory's managed portfolios.

Ron Brock, Managing Director of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, acknowledged the key support role Rogers will play for the firm. "Christy Rogers rounds out our Compliance efforts by ensuring that critical compliance processes are integrated throughout every facet of internal procedures and client relations work."

An Indianapolis native, Rogers is based in the Sheaff Brock corporate office in Indianapolis, Indiana.

