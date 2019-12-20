Sheaff Brock Insights for Investors Help Clients Stay Cybersecure

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC, is helping clients stay cybersecure by providing a series of simple actions to help keep their personal and financial information safe.

With identity theft having already impacted 60 million Americans, according to a 2018 online survey by The Harris Poll, Sheaff Brock disseminated information to investors with easy steps to help them dramatically reduce risk and increase protection of their financial data.

These recommendations urged investors to:

Use strong, complex and unique passwords on all email accounts, with a combination of upper and lower case letters, numerical digits and special characters while avoiding personal information, number sequences or substituting numbers for letters.

Use two-factor authentication whenever possible

Use separate email accounts for different purposes, such as one for financial accounts and a separate one for personal communications

Aware that 95% of cybersecurity breaches are due to human error with many attacks through phishing emails, Sheaff Brock cautioned clients about risks in clicking on email links or opening email attachments. Additionally, the danger of accepting wire instructions via email or updating account/personal information in response to an email request were emphasized. Sheaff Brock reminded clients that it's best to call a financial institution or go directly to that company's web site to access any accounts in dealing with these types of issues.

Clients were warned against using public WiFi when needing to access personal financial information when in public areas. To keep data safe, Sheaff Brock advised utilizing their cellular data network or a virtual private network (VPN) app to connect and log in.

Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer David S. Gilreath, CFP,® noted that helping clients protect their personal and financial information is one way Sheaff Brock demonstrates its commitment to their success—by enhancing their financial knowledge and investment skills.

