Sheaff Brock Institutional Group Adds Paul T. Massie, CFA, CAIA

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock Institutional Group has added Paul T. Massie, CFA, CAIA, to its team of experienced investment professionals. The firm offers innovative investment strategies to institutional investors, RIAs, and other financial institutions, partnering in either an advisory or a sub-advisory basis to help achieve investment objectives and fulfill fiduciary obligations.

Massie will serve as the Head of Intermediary Distribution for Sheaff Brock Institutional Group. In that role, he will be responsible for partnering with a wide range of financial institutions to position Sheaff Brock's innovative portfolio solutions. Prior to joining Sheaff Brock Institutional, Massie spent 14 years at New York Life, with his last ten years in distribution and relationship management at New York Life Investments primarily focused on the RIA and Private Bank & Trust channel.

Sheaff Brock Institutional provides strategic investment options to institutional clients including banks, corporations, foundations, pension and retirement plans, public funds, endowments, and other large portfolios. Its actively managed portfolio strategies seek to guard institutional assets against loss while striving to generate greater yield. The firm also offers full money management services to registered investment advisors with innovative product lines that may potentially fill gaps in their advisory business.

Massie observes, "I'm looking forward to being an integral team member at Sheaff Brock Institutional and identifying outstanding partners to expand our distribution channels. We have a unique variety of actively managed portfolio strategies across equities, preferreds, REITs, and options overlays, which we believe can enhance an overall portfolio and provide better client outcomes."

About Sheaff Brock Institutional Group:

Sheaff Brock Institutional Group is the institutional arm of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered, independent investment firm. The Institutional Group partners with RIAs, financial intermediaries, and institutional investors to provide money management and other strategic financial services in an advisory or sub-advisory basis. Visit sheaffbrockinstitutional.com for information.

About Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm offering innovative investment strategies that strive to enhance the portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors. The firm manages $1.032 billion in assets nationwide as of 12/31/2019. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath contributes investment perspectives to CNBC.com, Investopedia.com, Seeking Alpha, and Physicians' Money Digest. Visit sheaffbrock.com or Sheaff Brock YouTube for information.

