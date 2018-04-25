Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors Launches Institutional Group

Sheaff Brock Institutional Group is a money manager that provides investment resources, research, strategies, and advisory services to registered investment advisors (RIAs), institutional portfolio managers, financial institutions, foundations, and endowments throughout the United States. As a strategic partner, the Sheaff Brock Institutional team work to help clients meet specific investment objectives, fiduciary obligations, and business growth goals. The firm offers a menu of advisory and sub-advisory services as well as a range of innovative, actively-managed portfolio strategies designed to support client success. When traditional investment approaches aren't enough, a strategic partnership with Sheaff Brock Institutional Group may offer innovative options to help institutional investors grow their portfolios or their business.

Dave Gilreath, Managing Director of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, believes the launch of the new division reflects Sheaff Brock's innovative approach to money management. "We focus on proprietary, actively managed, niche income strategies in an effort to capitalize on market trends and fluctuations. For this reason, our active management strategies can be a perfect complement to many portfolios, especially those with predominantly passive investments."

Backed by the investment experience of Sheaff Brock, the new Institutional Group was launched to be a true partner to a wide range of advisors and institutional investors. The firm offers strategic investment portfolios that are actively managed to help institutional investors guard assets against losses while striving to generate greater yield. Sheaff Brock and its newest division, Sheaff Brock Institutional Group, are headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with sales team members located throughout the United States. Please visit sheaffbrockinstitutional.com for more information.

About Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC:

Sheaff Brock is a fee-only independent investment firm focusing on innovative investment strategies that strive to enhance the portfolios of both growth- and income-oriented investors. The firm manages more than $1.04 billion in assets nationwide as of 12/31/2017. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath is a contributor of investment news to ABCNews.com. Please visit sheaffbrock.com for more information.

