Sheaff Brock Leadership Assesses the U.S./China Economic Seesaw

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock Chief Investment Officer Dave Gilreath reviewed direction of the U.S. and China economic seesaw in his recent Market Insights. Despite some pundits believing the seesaw of the world's two largest economic powers will change to favor China sooner than expected, Gilreath points out key factors underscoring U.S. continued dominance as the world's largest economy.

33 of the world's 50 leading companies, including Apple, Microsoft and Amazon, are headquartered in the U.S.; only 7 are based in China. Productivity per person in China is 20% behind that of the States; China's Gross Domestic Product is just 1/4 of the U.S. GDP. Firms receive patent protection and business protections under democratic rule of law in the U.S., but Chinese companies must share data with authorities on request.

Demographics also support U.S. strength long-term. The Pew Research Center predicts U.S. population growth as China's contracts, and the U.S. is the only major economy that may have a growing working age population through 2050 due to immigration. The U.S. also attracts immigrants with entrepreneurial acumen and ambition, founding companies such as Tesla, Google, Pfizer, Kraft, and AT&T within its business-friendly environment.

Gilreath acknowledges China may yet overtake the U.S. economy; however, its ability to sustain a designation as the world's economic leader will be short-lived.

About Sheaff Brock:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm striving to enhance portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors, managing $1.3 billion in assets nationwide as of 6/30/2021. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath contributes investment commentary to CNBC.com, Medical Economics, Seeking Alpha, and Financial Advisor magazine. Visit Sheaff Brock YouTube for information.

Disclaimer:

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC ("SBIA") is an SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 2001. Clients or prospective clients are directed to SBIA's Form ADV Part 2A prior to deciding to participate in any portfolio or making any investment decision. The views and opinions in the preceding commentary are subject to change without notice and are as of the date of the report. There is no guarantee that any market forecast set forth in the commentary will be realized. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time, should not be relied upon as investment advice, and is not intended to predict or depict performance of any investment.

SOURCE Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors

