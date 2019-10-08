Sheaff Brock Looks at 2019 Year-To-Date Market Performance

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC, assessed the year-to-date performance of its portfolios strategies in an interim report mailed to investors and clients.

Acknowledging that the last couple of years have been challenging for equity investors with the S&P Index remaining fairly constant since 2017, Sheaff Brock Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer David S. Gilreath, CFP,® conveyed that, historically, this type of plateau has often preceded a strong stock market.

In a recap of the 2019 market to date, Gilreath opined that U.S. equity markets delivered a solid performance, with the S&P 500 having gained about 15% total return as of mid-August with the dollar, U.S. stock markets, and U.S. bond markets stronger than most of the rest of the world.

As part of its investment strategy, Sheaff Brock predominantly buys companies domiciled in the United States, as outlined in several of the firm's portfolios.

Sheaff Brock's portfolios include IntelliBuilD® Growth, which is comprised of thirty-three stocks selected from two stock lists published by Investor's Business Daily—the IBD-50 and New America. The portfolio is solely focused on capital growth from fundamentally strong American growth stocks.

The Sheaff Brock Dividend Growth & Income portfolio seeks growing income and long-term growth of capital from U.S.-headquartered, dividend-paying companies, while Sheaff Brock's Real Estate Income & Growth portfolio invests in equity REITs owning mostly U.S. properties.

Sheaff Brock's Index Income Overlay uses an otherwise invested account as collateral to support the sale of index options, a strategy which may potentially add cashflow to the account.

Gilreath remains optimistic about U.S. equity markets through 2019 and beyond, indicating that Sheaff Brock will continue its approach of looking for solid companies with low downside-risk characteristics, high-quality preferred stocks, REITs with growing dividends, and options striving for good probabilities of success.

About Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm focusing on innovative investment strategies that strive to enhance the portfolios of both growth- and income-oriented investors. The firm manages $965.9 million in assets nationwide as of 6/30/2019. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath is a contributor of investment news to CNBC.com, Investopedia.com, Seeking Alpha, WealthManagement.com, and Physicians' Money Digest. Visit sheaffbrock.com for more information.

SOURCE Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sheaffbrock.com

