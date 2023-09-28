Sheaff Brock Makes the Top 10 in This Year's CNBC Financial Advisor 100 List

News provided by

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors

28 Sep, 2023, 15:58 ET

Indianapolis Registered Investment Advisory Firm

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock has been selected as #10 on CNBC's fifth annual Financial Advisor 100 List, which recognizes 100 advisory firms that help clients successfully navigate their financial lives.

Continue Reading
Sheaff Brock has been selected as #10 on CNBC’s fifth annual Financial Advisor 100 List.
Sheaff Brock has been selected as #10 on CNBC’s fifth annual Financial Advisor 100 List.

To develop the 2023 list, CNBC used a proprietary methodology—developed in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions—which took data culled from more than 40,000 RIAs into consideration. Aspects such as years in business, total accounts, assets under management, and the firm's compliance record were weighed to trim the list down to just over 800 RIAs. From there, CNBC and AccuPoint distilled the list into the final 100 advisory firms with additional data provided by each firm via email survey.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Sheaff Brock has been selected for CNBC's FA 100. The first year Sheaff Brock made the list, in 2020, the company ranked #95; in 2021, Sheaff Brock ranked #82; and in 2022, #68.

Sheaff Brock Managing Directors and co-founders Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock shared their excitement about the firm being included on the list again this year. "We're incredibly honored. To make the list once felt like a great achievement, and to make it for our fourth consecutive year—also selected as #10 in the U.S.—is very motivating. It is certainly a testament to our team for the outstanding commitment they have to supporting our clients," said Ron Brock.

About Sheaff Brock:
Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm striving to enhance portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors, managing $1.3 billion in assets nationwide as of 06/30/2023. Managing Director David Gilreath contributes investment commentary to CNBC.com, ThinkAdvisor, Medical Economics, and Financial Advisor magazine. Visit sheaffbrock.com for more information.

Disclosure:
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC ("SBIA") is an SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 2001. Clients or prospective clients are directed to SBIA's Form ADV Part 2A prior to deciding to participate in any portfolio or making any investment decision. The views and opinions in the preceding commentary are subject to change without notice and are as of the date of the report. There is no guarantee that any market forecast set forth in the commentary will be realized. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time, should not be relied upon as investment advice, and is not intended to predict or depict performance of any investment.

About CNBC Financial Advisor 100

The 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (9/12/23), 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (10/4/22), 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (10/6/21) & the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (10/6/20) list is an independent ranking. CNBC enlisted data provider AccuPoint Solutions to assist with the ranking of registered investment advisors for the CNBC FA 100 list. The analysis started with 40,646 RIA firms for 2023, 39,818 RIA firms for 2022, 38,302 for 2021 and 37,369 for 2020 from the Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory database. AccuPoint screened the list down to 812 RIAs for 2023, 904 RIAs for 2022, 749 for 2021 and 750 for 2020 who were required to complete a survey to be in consideration for the CNBC FA 100 list. Neither the registered investment advisor nor their employees pay a fee for the listing.

Data points used by AccuPoint for the ranking included regulatory/compliance record, number of years in the business, number of certified financial planners, number of employees, number of investment advisors registered with the firm, ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees, total assets under management, percentage of discretionary assets under management, total accounts under management, number of states where the RIA is registered, and country of domicile.

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications, such as the CNBC FA 100, are no guarantee of future investment success and working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. The ranking may not reflect a client or prospective client's experience with the registered investment advisor. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate future results.

SOURCE Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors

Also from this source

Sheaff Brock: Could 2023 be a Bridge Over the 2022 Market's Troubled Waters?

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.